4,425
American military service members (2 more than last week) have been reported killed in action since the War on Terror began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.
5
jihadists were killed by a coalition airstrike in Syria on Monday. According to military.com, it was the first airstrike since ISIS fell in Syria.
2
US service members were killed Monday in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense. According to ABC News, the two men were paratroopers killed during combat operations.
2
civilians were injured on Sunday in a bomb blast in Baghdad, according to FOX News.
Recent Comments