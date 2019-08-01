4,425    

American military service members (2 more than last week) have been reported killed in action since the War on Terror began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

5   

jihadists were killed by a coalition airstrike in Syria on Monday. According to military.com, it was the first airstrike since ISIS fell in Syria.

US service members were killed Monday in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense. According to ABC News, the two men were paratroopers killed during combat operations.

2

civilians were injured on Sunday in a bomb blast in Baghdad, according to FOX News.   