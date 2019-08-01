4,425

American military service members (2 more than last week) have been reported killed in action since the War on Terror began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

5

jihadists were killed by a coalition airstrike in Syria on Monday. According to military.com, it was the first airstrike since ISIS fell in Syria.

2

US service members were killed Monday in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense. According to ABC News, the two men were paratroopers killed during combat operations.

2

civilians were injured on Sunday in a bomb blast in Baghdad, according to FOX News.