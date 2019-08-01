“Nouveau: a freshly actualized interpretation of the standard. Midcentury: a time signatured for being as vibrant as the technicolored tone of Judy Garland’s ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and as choked off as the black and white portrayed in Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit.’ Romance: a melodic and transcendent language of the heart. Songbook.”

That last element speaks for itself, as Ty Taylor audibly savors the word at the close of his spoken-word introduction to his 2018 release “Nouveau Mid-Century Romance Songbook,” which he’s still promoting with intermittent show dates, including one this Saturday at One Colorado.

To casual fans, the album may seem a radical departure from Taylor’s hard-charging soul-rock quartet Vintage Trouble, whose James Brown moves and scorching live shows established him as a sharp-suited performance dynamo, and his offscreen vocals for Lester Grimes (portrayed by actor Ato Essandoh) in the HBO series “Vinyl.” But it isn’t anything new for the gospel-schooled New Jersey native, who still tours with Vintage Trouble. It’s just an affectionate U-turn back to the midcentury jazz and pop he first embraced as a wide-eyed kid while taking vocal lessons and studying the singing styles of Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Mel Tormé, and Dinah Washington.

Unlike fellow Broadway alums Billy Porter, who updated Great White Way classics with R&B arrangements and guests throughout his album “Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers,” and Kristin Chenoweth, whose “The Art of Elegance” revived pop standards with uncharacteristic nuance, Taylor brings to the mix his own songs, composed in the style of Great American Songbook standards. “Desolate/Better Off Without Me,” a silky duet with Renée Elise Goldsberry, is a melodic highlight. “I’m desolate,” she moans, while he croons in velvet tones, “You would be better off without me/ I wanted to give you wings/ Be the wind underneath your flight/ But I fucked up everything.” “Backbeat of the Boogie” is a snappy change of pace for Taylor, drummer Robert Perkins and pianist Peter Smith. But it’s ballads like “Quarter to the Blues,” the yearning, scale-spanning “Skies No More Be Gray” and cheerfully swinging “Wished for a Kiss” that shape the heart of his “Nouveau” valentine to his midcentury inspirations.

Ty Taylor performs in the One Colorado courtyard, 41 Hugus Alley, Old Pasadena, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; free admission. Information (626) 564-1066. nouveaumidcenturyromancesongbook.com, onecolorado.com