Times Media Group, TMG, publisher of more than 15 Arizona publications and websites, has purchased Southland Publishing, which produced several newsweeklies, magazines and digital media properties, including the Pasadena Weekly.

“Our primary goal at Times Media Group is to grow the number of readers we serve with community news, because we believe telling great stories and bringing tangible value to our advertising partners is a recipe for continued success, not just in Arizona, but anywhere,” said TMG President Steve Strickbine. TMG owns the Pulitzer Prize-winning East Valley Tribune and the award-winning Scottsdale Progress.

“The Southland publications have always been special in their connection with the communities they serve,” Strickbine said. “We can’t wait to further solidify that connection and do even more to demonstrate our commitment to our readers, our advertisers and our neighbors.”

Strickbine called the Southland purchase a strategic expansion step into Southern California, further increasing the reach of TMG’s successful community news operation.

Southland Publishing was founded in 1997.

Besides the Pasadena Weekly, the TMG purchase includes the LA Downtown News, The Argonaut, VC Reporter and San Diego City Beat. TMG has also purchased Southland’s three monthly magazines: Arroyo Monthly, Playa Vista Direct and Ventana Monthly. Southland’s associated digital properties are also included in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Southland Publishing and I have been very proud of these publications, and our employees who have made them such important parts of the communities they serve, and we are confident that Steve Strickbine and his company will be wonderful stewards of these publications and that the readers and advertisers that continue to support them are in good hands,” said Southland Publishing President Bruce Bolkin.

Strickbine, 48, quit his job as a CPA in 1997 to start a small community newspaper in North Scottsdale. Today, TMG publishes the East Valley Tribune (EastValley.com), the Ahwatukee Foothills News (Ahwatukee.com), the West Valley View, Nearby News publications, the San Tan Sun News, the Gilbert Sun News, College Times, Lovin’ Life After 50, The Entertainer! Magazine, North Valley Magazine, 85086 Magazine, 85085 Magazine and the travel and information website Phoenix.org.

The company also owns AZ Integrated Media, a media distribution and custom publishing company.