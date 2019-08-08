Royal Treatment

Tournament of Roses accepting applications for

2020 Royal Court

Applications for the 2020 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court are now available. Each member of the 2020 Royal Court will receive a $7,500 educational scholarship and together they will serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area.

Royal Court members experience the benefits of becoming part of an organization dedicated to hands-on volunteerism, discovering opportunities to connect with and give back to the local community, developing public speaking skills, and growing self-confidence.

All are encouraged to apply and participate in one of the initial interview sessions at Tournament House on Saturday, Sept. 7 or Monday, Sept. 9. Participants are selected based upon a combination of qualities, including public speaking ability, youth leadership, academic achievement, and community and school involvement.

All individuals who participate in the initial interview sessions will receive a ticket for two people to attend the Royal Ball, a semi-formal dance hosted by the Tournament of Roses at the Pasadena Convention Center on Sept. 21

The Royal Court application, eligibility requirements, and additional information can be found at tournamentofroses.com. The 2020 Royal Court will ride down Colorado Boulevard on the Royal Court float in the 131st Rose Parade and attend the 106th Rose Bowl Game, both on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Hot August Nights

One Colorado offers twice-weekly free music series Thursday and Saturday nights

One Colorado is bringing summer music back to the Courtyard this month with its Thursday and Saturday Night Music Series. Attendees can enjoy sounds that range from Brazilian, R&B, blues & more. Shows are free and all ages. Seating is open and limited. Standing is acceptable and dancing is highly encouraged.

Attendees are invited to come early and grab a drink at the pop-up bar, or settle in for dinner at one of the courtyard restaurant patios with great views of the stage. The lineup is as follows:

• Thursday, Aug. 8 – Kevin Sandbloom

• Saturday, Aug. 10 – Chris Pierce

• Thursday, Aug. 15 – Tita Lima + Diana Purim & Eyedentity

• Saturday, Aug. 17 – James Supercave

• Thursday, Aug. 22 – Joel Simpson

• Saturday, Aug. 24 – Ethio Cali

• Thursday, Aug. 29 – Chris Joyner

• Saturday, Aug. 31 – Hamish Anderson

One Colorado is located at 41 Hugus Alley, One Colorado Courtyard, Pasadena.

Reunion Reconnaissance

John Muir High School Class of 1969 seeking graduates for Sept. 7-8 reunion

The John Muir High School Class of 1969 is preparing for its 50-year reunion, to be held on Sept. 8 in Picnic Area C of Brookside Park.

The event’s organizing committee is striving to reach as many class members as possible for the event, and encourage those interested in attending to visit jmhsaa.org or find the official class homepage on Facebook.

The $50 ticket includes food trucks, raffle prizes, a private tour of the Rose Bowl and more fun and surprises. There will also be a no-host cocktail party at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Westin Pasadena, 191 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Dinner is optional at the Westin and is to be paid for by each person. Rooms range from $169 per night.

Checks may be made payable to Daryl de Falla, c/o PO Box 381, Crestline, CA, 92325 or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jmhs-class-of-69-50th-reunion-tickets-59129712562.