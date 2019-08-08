COMEDY HISTORY
Free films screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Friday’s film is “Stan & Ollie” (2018), the biographical story of comedy team Laurel & Hardy near the end of their careers. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.
BOWLING DAY
National Bowling Day offers free bowling and hot dogs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Jewel City Bowl, 135 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Call (818) 243-1188 or visit backalleybowling.com.
CARIBBEAN TUNES
The Rotary Club of Altadena Summer Concert Series features reggae, soca and Caribbean music by Upstream at 7 p.m. Saturday in Farnsworth Park, 568 E. Mount Curve Ave., Altadena. Free. Call (626) 798-6335 or visit altadenarotary.com.
BARD ON
The Sierra Madre Shakespeare Festival offers free, professional performances of the classic, “Much Ado About Nothing,” starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sierra Madre’s Memorial Park, 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Guests may bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Performances continue on Aug. 17 and 18. Visit sierrashakes.com.
