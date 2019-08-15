Dutch blues singer and harmonica master “Big Pete” van der Pluym, who along with guitarist Zach Zunis will be performing Saturday, gained fame at 23 when he was picked to play a European memorial tour in honor of late harmonica star and vocalist Lester Butler. His tour mates were members of Butler’s band.

Then, a tour with the Lester Butler Tribute Band, formed after the initial memorial tour, followed amid critical acclaim, and the band recorded a CD. Van der Pluym’s fame was then cemented as one of the premiere figures in the new generation of blues players in his home region. Numerous bands and successful projects followed, and Big Pete’s place in the blues universe was sealed. Visit big-pete.nl.

The New York-based Zunis has spent a lifetime playing blues, serving as an ambassador of the genre. His signature, blazing blues-on-steroids style led him to work with greats including Rick Holmstrom, the aforementioned Lester Butler, Mason Casey and many others.

He has toured and recorded heavily with Janiva Magness, and that association led to a Grammy nomination for Magness’ “Love Wins Again” album.

Visit zachzunis.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena Blues’ new, secret location. Tickets are $12 to $50. Location is provided with ticket purchase. Visit pasadenablues.com for tickets and information.