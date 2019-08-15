Thursday Jan. 26 through Wednesday Feb. 01
PASADENA, SOUTH
PASADENA & ALTADENA
1881 Bar
1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 314-2077
facebook.com/1881bar
Fridays—Live jazz
Saturdays—Gypsie jazz
Wednesdays—Reggae
The Blue Guitar
Arroyo Seco Golf Course
1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena
(323) 769-3500
blueguitar.club
Thursday—The Thom Rotella Band
The Boulevard Bar
3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-9304
blvdbar.com
Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday
Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine
655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-0230
cabreras.com
Thursdays—Live jazz
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke
Coffee Gallery Backstage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-6236
coffeegallery.com
Thursday—The Roadhouse Series celebrates Woodstock 50th anniversary w/a large roster of artists
Friday—Guitars from Spain
Saturday—Ryanhood
Sunday—Matinee show w/Heart of Gold Neil Young tribute; evening show w/Misner & Smith
Tuesday—The Bind
Der Wolfskopf
72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 219-6054
derwolfskopf.com
Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie
Edwin Mills by Equator
22 Mills Place, Pasadena
(626) 564-8656
edwinmills.com
Friday—Kindal Tate
Saturday—The Jazz Cartel Trio
Wednesday—The Happeness
El Portal Restaurant
695 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 795-8553
elportalrestaurant.com
Fridays—Mariachi México
Saturdays—Alanniz
Sundays—Mariachi Bella
Ice House
24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-1894
icehousecomedy.com
Thursday—The Better Show w/Rene Vaca and Mike E. Winfield; Laugh Lounge
Friday—The Night Out Comedy Show w/Erin Foley, Brian McDaniel, Laurie Kilmartin and others; Cool Beans Comedy; Kevin Shea
Saturday—Six Weeks to Stand Up Graduation Show; Jeff Hodge and Friends; Ismo Leikola; Yaasss Comedy; Ralph Figueroa and Friends
Sunday—Dave McNary’s All Star Variety Show
Wednesday—Wednesday Night Live w/Rudy Moreno; Best of the Mic
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010
kingsrowpub.com
Thursday—The Real Stills
Friday—Just Gentlemen
Saturday—C4
Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Rafa & Porque Si
MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969
facebook.com/meowmeowz
Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome
Old Towne Pub
66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-6583
theoldtownepub.com
Live music most nignts of the week
Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association
73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena
(626) 799-5689
pasadenaballroomdance.com
Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys
Plate 38
2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-7100, plate38.com
Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays
The Mixx
443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 500-0021, themixxclub.com
Thursday—Dale Fielder Quartet
Friday—Nobresil
Tuesday—Devon Rowland Blues Jam
Wednesday—Wednesday Jazz Jam; Wednesday Karaoke
The Rose
Paseo Colorado
245 E. Green St., Pasadena
(888) 645-5006
wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com
Friday—The Sweet
Saturday—The Grass Roots
Sunday—Soulful Sunday Brunch
Sorriso
46 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 405-1000
sorrisopasadena.com
Fridays—Live music, various styles
Wednesdays—Douglas Roegiers Rat Pack Tribute
T. Boyle’s Tavern
37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-0957, tboylestavern.com
Sunday—Action Trivia
Tuesday—Action Trivia
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY
Arcadia Blues Club
16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 447-9349
arcadiabluesclub.com
Saturday—Artur Menezes
The Buccaneer
70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
(626) 355-9045
https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/
Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable
First Cabin
46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 446-2575
Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock
The Granada
17 S. First St., Alhambra
(626) 227-2572, thegranadala.com
Thursday—Deejay Zonik; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Vince
Friday—Live music w/Son Y Clave; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro; Deejay Moreno
Saturday—Live music w/The Granada All Star Band; Super Deejay Robby; Deejay Miro; Deejay Vince
Sunday—Ballroom Dinner Dance w/Two’s Company; Deejay Steve
J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade
Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant
145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 462-0250
mattdennys.com, jchyke.com
Tuesday—Ken Holme; Jeannie Willets; Joe Normal; Christy Gordon
Pizza Place California
303 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel
(626) 570-9622
facebook.com/pizzaplaceca
Sundays—Open mic the first three Sundays of every month
Villa Catrina
251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia
(626) 294-1973
villacatrina.com
Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month
Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary
WEST OF PASADENA
Colombo’s Restaurant
1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
(323) 254-9138
colombosrestaurant.com
Thursday—Trifecta
Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Soul
Saturday—Ernie Draffen; The Andersons
Sunday—V Tones
Monday—Eric Eckstrand Trio
Tuesday—Tom Armbruster
Wednesday—Karen Hernandez w/Marvin Robinson
Days Inn Lounge
450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale
(323) 259-5900
tommydodson.com
Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays
The Oak and Vine
117 E. Harvard St., Glendale
(818) 507-7011
theoakandvine.com
Live music most nights of the week
Winchester Room
6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale
(818) 241-5475
thewinchesterroom.com
Friday—Karaoke
Saturday—Karaoke n
