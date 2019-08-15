Thursday Jan. 26 through Wednesday Feb. 01

Please note: Deadline for Calendar submissions is noon. Wednesday of the week before the issue publishes.

PASADENA, SOUTH

PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 314-2077

facebook.com/1881bar

Fridays—Live jazz

Saturdays—Gypsie jazz

Wednesdays—Reggae

The Blue Guitar

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

(323) 769-3500

blueguitar.club

Thursday—The Thom Rotella Band

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304

blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230

cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236

coffeegallery.com

Thursday—The Roadhouse Series celebrates Woodstock 50th anniversary w/a large roster of artists

Friday—Guitars from Spain

Saturday—Ryanhood

Sunday—Matinee show w/Heart of Gold Neil Young tribute; evening show w/Misner & Smith

Tuesday—The Bind

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054

derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

Edwin Mills by Equator

22 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 564-8656

edwinmills.com

Friday—Kindal Tate

Saturday—The Jazz Cartel Trio

Wednesday—The Happeness

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553

elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894

icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—The Better Show w/Rene Vaca and Mike E. Winfield; Laugh Lounge

Friday—The Night Out Comedy Show w/Erin Foley, Brian McDaniel, Laurie Kilmartin and others; Cool Beans Comedy; Kevin Shea

Saturday—Six Weeks to Stand Up Graduation Show; Jeff Hodge and Friends; Ismo Leikola; Yaasss Comedy; Ralph Figueroa and Friends

Sunday—Dave McNary’s All Star Variety Show

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Live w/Rudy Moreno; Best of the Mic

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Thursday—The Real Stills

Friday—Just Gentlemen

Saturday—C4

Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Rafa & Porque Si

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nignts of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100, plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

The Mixx

443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 500-0021, themixxclub.com

Thursday—Dale Fielder Quartet

Friday—Nobresil

Tuesday—Devon Rowland Blues Jam

Wednesday—Wednesday Jazz Jam; Wednesday Karaoke

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Friday—The Sweet

Saturday—The Grass Roots

Sunday—Soulful Sunday Brunch

Sorriso

46 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 405-1000

sorrisopasadena.com

Fridays—Live music, various styles

Wednesdays—Douglas Roegiers Rat Pack Tribute

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957, tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Action Trivia

Tuesday—Action Trivia

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Saturday—Artur Menezes

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572, thegranadala.com

Thursday—Deejay Zonik; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Vince

Friday—Live music w/Son Y Clave; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro; Deejay Moreno

Saturday—Live music w/The Granada All Star Band; Super Deejay Robby; Deejay Miro; Deejay Vince

Sunday—Ballroom Dinner Dance w/Two’s Company; Deejay Steve

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade

Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com, jchyke.com

Tuesday—Ken Holme; Jeannie Willets; Joe Normal; Christy Gordon

Pizza Place California

303 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel

(626) 570-9622

facebook.com/pizzaplaceca

Sundays—Open mic the first three Sundays of every month

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138

colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Soul

Saturday—Ernie Draffen; The Andersons

Sunday—V Tones

Monday—Eric Eckstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Karen Hernandez w/Marvin Robinson

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

The Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Live music most nights of the week

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke n