Back in the 1970s, The Sweet, performing Friday at The Rose in Pasadena, was one of the top UK groups around. Formed in the late ’60s, the band came to the US in the mid-1970s thanks to hits like “Fox on the Run,” “Ballroom Blitz,” “Hell Raiser” and “Little Willie.”

In 1978, the band struck gold again this time with the somewhat more sentimental “Love Is Like Oxygen,” which turned into a chart-topping hit for them. After taking a break in the early 1980s, The Sweet regrouped in 1984 and kept the tradition alive.

All told, the band has sold some 55 million records worldwide, including numerous No. 1 hits. The band has experienced a resurgence over the past couple of years, with some of its songs featured in films, including “Fox on the Run” in the soundtrack of the 2017 hit “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” and with “Ballroom Blitz” on the trailer for the film “Suicide Squad.”

Visit thesweet.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and The Sweet plays at 9 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 to $34. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.