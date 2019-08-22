Good Company

Tournament of Roses honors first Latina president

The Tournament of Roses honored its first Latina president with a community open house and reception Saturday at Tournament House.

Laura Farber is the not only the first Latina; she’s also the third woman to don the red jacket and lead the tournament. Libby Evans Wright broke the gender barrier when she led the organization in 2005-06. In 2011-12, Sally Bixby held the honor.

Farber will hold the honor as the nation celebrates the centennial anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

Born in Buenos Aires, Farber’s native tongue is Spanish. In 1987, she graduated from UCLA where earned her bachelor’s degree political science, cum laude. In 1990 she earned her juris doctorate, also cum laude, from Georgetown University

In January, Farber announced the theme for 2020 is “The Power of Hope.”

“Hope is more than simply the possibility of fulfillment. Hope is dignity and respect, joy and happiness, aspiration and achievement. Hope never, ever quits,” Farber said in a prepared statement.

“Through hope, we can aspire to be our best and in turn inspire those around us to reach higher,” she said.

Farber has been a volunteer member of the Tournament of Roses Association since 1993. In 2012 she was elected to the executive committee. Since then, Farber has served on and chaired various committees including decorating places, formation area, judging and membership development.

Farber is a partner at the Pasadena based law firm Hahn & Hahn. She will be the fifth employee of the firm to lead the Tournament of Roses.

Louis Vincenti (1948), Stanley Hahn (1963), William Johnstone (1997) and R. Scott Jenkins (2014) also led the tournament, according to the Hahn & Hahn website.

Farber is the third minority to hold the honor. Gerald Freeny became the first African American to lead the tournament when he led the organization in 2018-19. In 2014–15, Richard L. Chinen became the first Asian American to lead the tournament.

Whistling Wonders

World-class whistlers blow into Pasadena for the Masters of Musical Whistling Competition Aug. 23 & 24

More than 60 whistlers from 10 countries are set to compete in the Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition and Festival Aug. 23-24 at the Pasadena Convention Center. The biennial competition — the only event of its kind in the United States — attracts accomplished professional whistlers and undiscovered talent from all over the world.

Audiences can get “blown away” by five competitive divisions during the two-day festival. Divisions include Live Band, Pre-Recorded Classical and Popular compositions, Self-Accompaniment, and Allied Arts — whistling combined with another performing art, such as dancing and puppetry. Festival goers can join in on the fun with a Whistlers Master Class, Whistling Meet & Greet Luncheon, and The International Concert of the Masters — starring mind-blowing world champions.

There are more types of whistling than audiences may expect, many of which will be featured: puckering, palatal, throat, hand, and finger whistling. Carole Anne Kaufman, a two-time world champion musical whistler known as the Whistling Diva, founded the festival in 2015 with the purpose of establishing a meeting place for the global whistling community and promoting musical whistling as fine art.

For event tickets and more information, call (626) 509-9091 or visit mastersofwhistling.com or whistlers.eventbrite.com.