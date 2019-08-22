Audiences have fallen in love with the interaction of the Main Street Horns with the stellar vocals and rhythm section of City Beat, playing Friday at The Mixx in Pasadena.

Their combined talents produce the kind of soul-meets-rock of popular acts that music fans have danced to for decades. Those who love the Blues Brothers and Chicago will undoubtedly love the sound they hear Friday. You might even hear some older-school classics, like “At Last” by Etta James.

The influences of City Beat and the Main Street Horns include acts such as Wild Cherry, Stevie Wonder, Ides of March, Joe Cocker and Bruno Mars.

Visit citybeatband.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 500-0021 or visit themixxclub.com.