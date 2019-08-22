VERSATILE ARTIST

One Colorado offers live music on Thursdays and Saturdays in August, starting with deejays at 6:30 p.m., followed by the music at 7 p.m. Thursday’s music is by versatile singer and songwriter Joel Simpson. Free.

SCI-FI CLASSICS

The Pasadena Public Library Central Branch, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, presents Science Fiction Classics, featuring the films “The Lost World” (1925) and “The Valley of Gwangi” (1969) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Call (626) 744-4066 or visit pasadenapubliclibrary.net.

HEART REDUX

The Rotary Club of Altadena’s free summer concert series features Heart tribute Dog ‘n Butterfly at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farnsworth Park, 568 E. Mount Curve Ave., Altadena. Call (626) 798-6335 or visit altadenarotary.com.

SUMMER VIBE

The Los Angeles College of Music partners with the city of Pasadena to present Summer Vibe, a series of free concerts from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31 in the Memorial Park band shell, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Saturday’s concert, “Women in Rock and Blues,” features Trends, Adjenai and Kira Alexi. Visit cityofpasadena.net.