Thursday Aug. 22 through Wednesday Aug. 28

Please note: Deadline for Calendar submissions is noon. Wednesday of the week before the issue publishes.

PASADENA, SOUTH

PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 314-2077

facebook.com/1881bar

Fridays—Live jazz

Saturdays—Gypsie jazz

Wednesdays—Reggae

The Blue Guitar

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

(323) 769-3500

blueguitar.club

Thursday—Elliott Caine Quintet

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304

blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230

cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236

coffeegallery.com

Thursday—Will Brahm

Friday—Sourdough Slim & Robert Armstrong

Saturday—Matinee show w/Thenagain Everly Brothers tribute, evening show w/Phil Salazar & the Kinfolk

Sunday—Matinee show w/Christie Belanger; evening show w/Harriett Schock

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054

derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

Edwin Mills by Equator

22 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 564-8656

edwinmills.com

Friday—Ana Gazzola

Saturday—Dan Olivo & His Jazz Band

Tuesday—Legendary Bingo Fundraiser

Wednesday—Dave Victorino

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553

elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894

icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—Corina’s Comedy Night

Friday—Dat Phan, Jim Florentine, Rebels of Comedy

Saturday—Hypnotist Mark Sweet, Oldskool Presents, Michael Yo and Friends, Comedy Juice, John Stites and Friends

Sunday—Sunday Funday Brunch, Dave McNary’s All Star Variety Show

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic, Middle Eastern Night w/Maz Jobrani

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Thursday—The Real Stills

Friday—Steel Rod

Saturday—Rebel Rose

Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band, Liela Avila

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583, theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nignts of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Pete Jacobs Hollywood & Vinyl Swing Band

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100, plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

The Mixx

443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 500-0021

themixxclub.com

Thursday—Northeast LA Jazz Group

Friday—City Beat and the Main Street Horns

Saturday—The Vibe

Wednesday—Wednesday Karaoke

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Friday—Frankie and Li’l Rob

Saturday—Styxology Styx tribute

Sunday—Soulful Sunday Brunch; Cinderella’s Tom Keifer

Wednesday—Borderline Country Night

Sorriso

46 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 405-1000, sorrisopasadena.com

Fridays—Live music, various styles

Wednesdays—Douglas Roegiers Rat Pack Tribute

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957, tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Action Trivia

Tuesday—Action Trivia

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349, arcadiabluesclub.com

Saturday—Rod Piazza’s Wizards of the West Coast Harp

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572

thegranadala.com

Thursday—Deejay Zonik, Deejay Kenny, Deejay Vince

Friday—Live music w/ Echo Park Project, Deejay Marco, Deejay Miro, Deejay Picoso

Saturday—Live music w/La Verdad, Deejay Pachanga, Deejay Miro, Deejay Hush

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade

Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com, jchyke.com

Tuesday—Bill Leustig, Maria Gerrard, Doug Schmude, Kevin Campbell, David Serby

Pizza Place California

303 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel

(626) 570-9622, facebook.com/pizzaplaceca

Sundays—Open mic the first three Sundays of every month

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973, villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138, colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Bird Harmony

Saturday—Ernie Draffen; Dave Victorino

Sunday—Sunny & Cher

Monday—Eric Eckstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Karen Hernandez w/Marvin Robinson

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

The Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Live music most nights of the week

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475, thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke