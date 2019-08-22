Thursday Aug. 22 through Wednesday Aug. 28
PASADENA, SOUTH
PASADENA & ALTADENA
1881 Bar
1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 314-2077
facebook.com/1881bar
Fridays—Live jazz
Saturdays—Gypsie jazz
Wednesdays—Reggae
The Blue Guitar
Arroyo Seco Golf Course
1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena
(323) 769-3500
blueguitar.club
Thursday—Elliott Caine Quintet
The Boulevard Bar
3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-9304
blvdbar.com
Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday
Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine
655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-0230
cabreras.com
Thursdays—Live jazz
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke
Coffee Gallery Backstage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-6236
coffeegallery.com
Thursday—Will Brahm
Friday—Sourdough Slim & Robert Armstrong
Saturday—Matinee show w/Thenagain Everly Brothers tribute, evening show w/Phil Salazar & the Kinfolk
Sunday—Matinee show w/Christie Belanger; evening show w/Harriett Schock
Der Wolfskopf
72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 219-6054
derwolfskopf.com
Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie
Edwin Mills by Equator
22 Mills Place, Pasadena
(626) 564-8656
edwinmills.com
Friday—Ana Gazzola
Saturday—Dan Olivo & His Jazz Band
Tuesday—Legendary Bingo Fundraiser
Wednesday—Dave Victorino
El Portal Restaurant
695 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 795-8553
elportalrestaurant.com
Fridays—Mariachi México
Saturdays—Alanniz
Sundays—Mariachi Bella
Ice House
24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-1894
icehousecomedy.com
Thursday—Corina’s Comedy Night
Friday—Dat Phan, Jim Florentine, Rebels of Comedy
Saturday—Hypnotist Mark Sweet, Oldskool Presents, Michael Yo and Friends, Comedy Juice, John Stites and Friends
Sunday—Sunday Funday Brunch, Dave McNary’s All Star Variety Show
Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic, Middle Eastern Night w/Maz Jobrani
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010
kingsrowpub.com
Thursday—The Real Stills
Friday—Steel Rod
Saturday—Rebel Rose
Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band, Liela Avila
MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969
facebook.com/meowmeowz
Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome
Old Towne Pub
66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-6583, theoldtownepub.com
Live music most nignts of the week
Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association
73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena
(626) 799-5689
pasadenaballroomdance.com
Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Pete Jacobs Hollywood & Vinyl Swing Band
Plate 38
2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-7100, plate38.com
Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays
The Mixx
443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 500-0021
themixxclub.com
Thursday—Northeast LA Jazz Group
Friday—City Beat and the Main Street Horns
Saturday—The Vibe
Wednesday—Wednesday Karaoke
The Rose
Paseo Colorado
245 E. Green St., Pasadena
(888) 645-5006
wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com
Friday—Frankie and Li’l Rob
Saturday—Styxology Styx tribute
Sunday—Soulful Sunday Brunch; Cinderella’s Tom Keifer
Wednesday—Borderline Country Night
Sorriso
46 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 405-1000, sorrisopasadena.com
Fridays—Live music, various styles
Wednesdays—Douglas Roegiers Rat Pack Tribute
T. Boyle’s Tavern
37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-0957, tboylestavern.com
Sunday—Action Trivia
Tuesday—Action Trivia
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY
Arcadia Blues Club
16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 447-9349, arcadiabluesclub.com
Saturday—Rod Piazza’s Wizards of the West Coast Harp
The Buccaneer
70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
(626) 355-9045
https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/
Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable
First Cabin
46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 446-2575
Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock
The Granada
17 S. First St., Alhambra
(626) 227-2572
thegranadala.com
Thursday—Deejay Zonik, Deejay Kenny, Deejay Vince
Friday—Live music w/ Echo Park Project, Deejay Marco, Deejay Miro, Deejay Picoso
Saturday—Live music w/La Verdad, Deejay Pachanga, Deejay Miro, Deejay Hush
J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade
Matt Denny’s Ale House Restaurant
145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 462-0250
mattdennys.com, jchyke.com
Tuesday—Bill Leustig, Maria Gerrard, Doug Schmude, Kevin Campbell, David Serby
Pizza Place California
303 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel
(626) 570-9622, facebook.com/pizzaplaceca
Sundays—Open mic the first three Sundays of every month
Villa Catrina
251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia
(626) 294-1973, villacatrina.com
Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month
Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary
WEST OF PASADENA
Colombo’s Restaurant
1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
(323) 254-9138, colombosrestaurant.com
Thursday—Trifecta
Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Bird Harmony
Saturday—Ernie Draffen; Dave Victorino
Sunday—Sunny & Cher
Monday—Eric Eckstrand Trio
Tuesday—Tom Armbruster
Wednesday—Karen Hernandez w/Marvin Robinson
Days Inn Lounge
450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale
(323) 259-5900
tommydodson.com
Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays
The Oak and Vine
117 E. Harvard St., Glendale
(818) 507-7011
theoakandvine.com
Live music most nights of the week
Winchester Room
6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale
(818) 241-5475, thewinchesterroom.com
Friday—Karaoke
Saturday—Karaoke
