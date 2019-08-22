Phil Salazar and company, performing Saturday at Coffee Galley Backstage in Altadena, are some of the most seasoned Americana players around.

Based in Ventura, Salazar, a champion fiddler and teacher of fiddle champions, and his various bands have over the years appeared in concert with such rock heavyweights as Bob Weir, Kenny Loggins, Kate Wolf and John McEuen.

Among his current band, The Kinfolk, A-list mandolin and guitarist Tom Corbett has also performed with industry greats, including McEuen and Robin and Linda Williams. He’s performed at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and was a finalist in the Kerrville New Folk Songwriter contest.

Banjo player and guitarist Bill Knopf has likewise played with top artists, and was featured in Doc Severinsen’s touring Las Vegas show. Bassist Rick Borella is well-established performer and has worked with Salazar since the band’s inception in 1984. Bill Flores is a multi-instrumentalist and has been a feature on the scene, performing with numerous acts, including Jeff Bridges’ band, The Abiders.

Visit pskfband.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $25. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.