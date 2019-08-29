David M’ore has gained a reputation as a blazing guitar hero. After traveling the US and the rest of world, he settled in LA in the early ’90s, set on making his name here. By all critical accounts, he’s well on the road to succeeding, with the next show featuring M’ore and his band set for Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club.

M’ore’s shows are known for their fire and passion, with a sound that is informed by traditional blues blended with British hard rock.

The Argentine-born axe-slinger received his first guitar as a gift from his godfather, and taught himself how to play, becoming enamored with the aggressive sounds of such artists as Johnny Winter, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Satriani, Albert King and Gary Moore.

For the uninitiated, M’ore and his band deliver a high-energy, blues-rock sound, complete with raspy vocals and virtuoso technique.

Visit davidmore.net.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.