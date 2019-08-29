London-born singer-songwriter, guitarist, filmmaker, art activist, music publisher and poet Gregory Page, who has toured the world over, is now based in Southern California.

With an eclectic style that defies genre labels, Page, who performs Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, boasts an extensive discography. His endearing stage presence and evocative lyrics, coupled with masterful guitar playing, has won over international audiences.

His music draws from folk, Celtic, Armenian, American roots, ragtime and blues. Dubbed “Americeltic,” Page’s work has been showcased on broadcast outlets from the BBC to NPR and featured on various television soundtracks.

Page’s music has received critical acclaim from around the music world, including Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, who had great things to say about Page’s album, “A Wild Rose.”

Visit gregorypage.com. —

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.