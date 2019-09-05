Lovers of the classic, hard-core punk sound won’t be disappointed when Black Flag performs

Sunday at The Rose in Pasadena.

Black Flag formed in 1976 in Hermosa Beach, during the heyday of the punk movement. Founder, guitarist and primary songwriter Greg Ginn was the brainchild of the band, and stands as the sole continuous member. Black Flag defined the sound, influencing numerous acts, while occasionally toying with heavy metal and other styles.

They built their name on touring, playing all around the country. Their aggressive sound captured the imagination of a generation. Starting in 1981 with “Damaged,” they’ve recorded a seven studio albums and two live discs, all of which have been released on Ginn’s independent, SST label. Playing live is still what it’s all about for these guys, as they keep a hectic touring schedule to this day.

Visit blackflagband.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday, and Line Cutters perform at 8 p.m., followed by Black Flag at 9 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $48. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.