Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young fans still hunger for their sound, and Déjà Vu fills the bill Sunday at Coffee Gallery Backstage. Replicating the act’s sound is no small feat, what with those intricate, often high-register vocal harmonies and intricate song arrangements. However, Déjà Vu is a proven success at the game, performing frequently around the area.

CSNY fans can expect to hear the gentler-voiced hits, such as “Our House” and “Teach Your Children,” as well as the more politically charged statements, including “Chicago,” “Ohio” and “Long Time Gone.”

Their heartfelt recreation of the music that has excited fans for more than 50 years has propelled Déjà Vu to the top of the heap of tribute acts.

Visit facebook.com/pg/CSNYTTRIBUTE.

Music starts at 6 p.m. Sunday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.