The League of Women Voters Pasadena Area has selected Pat Coulter as its first African- American president. Coulter succeeds Dorothy Keane and will preside over her first meeting today, Sept. 5.

“She brings a vast wealth of experience in developing people and organizations to their full potential,” Keane said of Coulter. “We are so fortunate to have someone with such an impressive record of improving communities.”

Coulter acknowledged Keane’s accomplishment of increasing the membership by 25 percent and said she hopes to “foster even more diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy, education and action, according to its website.

Coulter, who previously served as president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia for 13 years, was the first woman to lead that 85-year-old organization.

She moved to California in late 2014 and joined the League of Women Voters Pasadena Area the following year. She is senior adviser to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force of the California League, as well as a member of the organization’s nominating committee. She has served as founding chair of the League’s immigration committee formed in 2017 and president-elect in 2018.

According to statement issued by the League’s Pasadena chapter, Coulter also served on numerous commissions, nonprofit boards in Philadelphia and won several awards, including CBS News Radio Women’s Achievement Award. She also is in the Knoxville College Alumni Hall of Fame.

Coulter holds a bachelor of science degree in music education from Knoxville College, and a master’s degree in education from the University of Louisville. She completed the Harvard Business School’s Strategic Perspectives in Non-Profit Management program and received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Peirce College in Philadelphia.

Prior to heading the Urban League, Coulter worked in business management for career professional services firms, including Lee Hecht Harrison and the executive search firm Salveston Stetson Group.