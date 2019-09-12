THURSDAY 9/12/19

Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock, 2225 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock presents Community Yoga with Mary Frances Spencer from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eagle Rock yoga instructor Mary Frances Spencer hosts a fun community Hatha Yoga class with a slow flow mix of gentle breath-work, stretching, and yoga postures that include twists, chest, and hip openers. For more information, call (323) 561-3044 or visit cfaer.org for more information.

FRIDAY 9/13/19

Sip-tember continues with several local restaurants participating. They include The Tap Room at the Langham Huntington Hotel, Mi Piace, Roy’s Hawaiian, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Bistro 45, White Horse Lounge, and Lucky Baldwin’s Tappise Pub. Prices vary depending on the restaurant. For more information, visit pasadenarestaurantweek.com.

SATURDAY 9/14/19

The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, presents Gary Puckett & the Union Gap. One of the most successful groups of the 1960s, the band sold more records in 1968 than any other act, including the Beatles, thanks to the Top 10 singles “Young Girl” and “Lady Willpower.” Tickets are $38, $48, $58 and $68, Call (888) 645-5006, or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/rose-pasadena/events/

SUNDAY 9/15/19

The Pasadena Food Tasting Walking Tour includes several stops hosted by merchants who proudly share their incredible wares. The food samples along the way are so filling that lunch for most people is not necessary. Tickets are $79 for adult $65 for children. Meeting location revealed after ticket purchase. Call (323) 398-8070, or visit meltingpottours.com/melting-pot-tours/old-pasadena-tour/

MONDAY 9/16/19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at 7 p.m. at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. No cover. Call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com.

TUESDAY 9/17/19

Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, hosts a book signing and discussion of Stephen Mitchell’s “Joseph and The Way of Forgiveness” at 7 p.m. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com for more information.

WEDNESDAY 9/18/19

The Soundbath Center, 4688 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock, presents a GongPlay Soundbath at 7 p.m., check in time is 6:45 p.m. Multiple gongs and singing bowls will be played in a manner designed to relax the body and mind, and ignite the inner experience. Tickets are $45. Visit sound-bath.com or call (323) 839-6251 for more information.

THURSDAY 9/19/19

Come for amazing tacos and Modelo draft beer at the historic Ice House, 24 Mentor Ave., Pasadena, when Frazier Smith, Lou Santini and David Rosenberg perform at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $20. Admission includes one beer and two tacos, Call (626) 577-1894, or visit icehousecomedy.com.