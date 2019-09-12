CRUZ’N FOR ROSES

South Pas Hot Rod and Classic Car Show set for Sunday

Volunteers are needed to help put on the 15th annual South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Cruz’n For Roses Hot Rod and Classic Car Show along Mission Street Sunday, Sept. 15.

The show, which is expected to attract hundreds of car owners, will be staged from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mission Street, between Fair Oaks and Meridian avenues.

The show will be held in conjunction with a scaled down South Pasadena police and fire department open houses on Mission Street, said Bill Glazier, a member of the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee.

“Car owners love us because of the tree-lined street and our small town character,” said Janet Benjamin, a SPTOR Committee member and organizer for the car show. Proceeds from entry fees ($30 before the event, $40 on the day of event or $70 for the VIP section) will support funding the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses’ Rose Parade float, which officials say will cost around $100,000.

Volunteers are needed any time between 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help put on the show.

For more information about entering cars and volunteering, contact Benjamin at (626) 799-7813. For more information about the police and fire department open house, call Officer Richard Lee at (626) 403-7297.

For more on the tournament, visit SPTOR.com.

NAME THE ROVER

Kids urged to get involved in Moon to Mars missions

Students (K-12) in US public, private and home schools can enter NASA’s Name the Rover essay contest. One lucky student will be flown to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida to see the spacecraft launch in July. If you’re already out of school, you can still be involved as a volunteer judge.

“This naming contest is a wonderful opportunity for our nation’s youth to get involved with NASA’s Moon to Mars missions,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Students have until Nov. 1 to submit their name with an essay of 150 words explaining their proposed name (https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/participate/name-the-rover/). The entries will be divided into K-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Fifty-two semi-finalists will be selected per group, representing each state and territory. Three finalists will be selected from each group to advance. The public will then be able to vote online on the nine finalists in January. NASA will announce the winner on Feb. 18. US residents over 18 can help review submissions by visiting futureengineers.org/registration/judge/nametherover.

WHEN LESS IS MORE

The Huntington makes a small but significant change in its title

Officials recently announced that the institution formerly known as the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens changed its name to the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

The change was made to more accurately describe the institution’s mission and programs, said Huntington President Karen R. Lawrence.

“Our art collections are more than a group of catalogued objects; they are carefully curated, interpreted, and exhibited for scholarship, education, and the broader public,” Lawrence said in a prepared statement released last Thursday, the day of the Huntington’s Centennial Celebration launch event.

“An added benefit to this change is that we become more discoverable, particularly in online searches,” Lawrence noted.

The Huntington, located at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Closed Tuesdays. Call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org. n