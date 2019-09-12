US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Monday announced the introduction of the Affordable Housing Incentive Act (AHIA), a bill designed to address the state’s affordable housing crisis.

AHIA would provide tax incentives for property owners who sell to public housing agencies, like Pasadena, thereby increasing the stock of affordable housing options.

“In a nation as prosperous as America, families and individuals should not struggle to put a roof over their heads, but so many do,” Schiff said. “Public housing agencies are a critical tool in addressing our nationwide housing crisis, but the supply of affordable options simply does not meet demand, especially in regions like Southern California. My bill will help address this shortage of affordable housing options by creating incentives that tilt the scale in favor of public housing agencies.”

However, the bill probably would not pass the Senate, which is controlled by the GOP. Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee investigating President Trump, has been a thorn in the side of the president throughout much of his tenure.

Locally, Pasadena Housing Director Bill Huang said he could not comment on the pending legislation because it has not been formally considered voted on by the city’s legislative committee.

Although Pasadena officials could not comment at this time, elected officials in nearby Glendale, which Schiff also represents, praised the bill. Tenant unions in Pasadena and Glendale have unsuccessfully pushed measures to place rent control on the ballot.

“The City of Glendale and Glendale Housing Authority are extremely grateful to Congressman Adam Schiff for authoring the Affordable Housing Incentives Act of 2019,” said Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian in a prepared statement. “This proposed legislation, if approved, will provide a new tool to help develop affordable housing for lower income households, not only in Glendale but across the nation.”

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti echoed Najarian’s statement.

“Congressman Schiff’s legislation will give housing authorities an innovative tool to expand affordable housing and help prevent displacement,” Garcetti said in a statement issued Monday.