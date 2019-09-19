HISPANIC HERITAGE PERFORMANCE

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday, Sept. 19 at La Pintoresca Park, 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, with a special performance of Charro rope tricks by the Los Hermanos Banuelos Charro Team and Marshal Ramon Banuelos, along with stories, music and crafts. Admission is free. For more information, visit ww5.cityofpasadena.net/library/.

GREEK FESTIVAL

Taste the best food that Greece has to offer at Pasadena Greek Fest. Dishes include gyros and baklava. The fun starts at 5 p.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church, 778 S. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena. For more information, visit pasadenagreekfest.org

YOUNG AUTHORS

Meet 19 young adult authors who will be speaking about their work at the Pasadena Public Library from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday as part of the Pasadena Loves YA book festival. Admission is free. The Central Library is located at 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Visit pasadenateenbookfestival.com or call (626) 744-4066 for more information.

SPORTS CAR FIX

Get your fill of beautiful fast cars when Porsche automobiles go display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Centennial Square, in front of Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. Free.