Identity, self-worth and insecurity are closely wrapped up in the human experience. Children’s book author and therapist Brianna Johnson is acutely aware of this. Her work as a counselor prompted her to write a read-along picture book, “Dahlia Dusk and the Land of Little Folk.”
Johnson and the book’s illustrator, Corrie Alvaro, will host a book reading and signing at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Octavia’s Bookshelf on Hill Avenue, taking readers into the magical world of Dahlia Dusk.
The story, published in 2022, follows a fairy named Dahlia Dusk, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery in a fantastical world, facing her insecurities along the way. She is challenged by situations and adults, arriving at the knowledge that “her worth and value have nothing to do with anything she’s doing; it’s inherent, regardless of what she does,” Johnson explained. “Everyone deserves to be loved and respected just because of who they are”
Johnson, who works as a therapist with children 4 to 19, noticed that many of her clients were coming in with the same concerns, wrestling with self-worth and insecurity. That is what inspired her writing.
“This book was a manifestation of processing therapeutic work that I was doing with high schoolers, who were dealing with many of these questions and insecurities. … Seeing my clients’ challenges makes me think that many people must be dealing with this,” she said. “If (my clients) could have read (Dahlia Dusk) when they were young, maybe this work would be easier — maybe they wouldn’t have to be grappling with this.”
Johnson intentionally wrote the book with slightly elevated language to be read aloud and enjoyed by parents in addition to children. The book’s message is for kids “but also the parents,” Johnson explained.
Although Johnson works as a therapist, she has always been a writer, composing tales since girlhood. She began writing more seriously after taking a college creative writing class, where her classmates encouraged her to continue her craft.
Initially, Johnson wrote Dahlia Dusk as a “way to process.” She added, “I never intended to do anything with it.” As with many stories she has written, Johnson sent a draft to her aunt, who recognized the importance of Johnson’s message, urging her to publish it.
The world of Dahlia Dusk is populated by a diverse array of characters with different skin tones, hair colors, body types and gender expressions. Coming from a multiracial background, Johnson understood the importance of representation and its positive effects on audiences. Johnson and Alvaro dedicated hours of brainstorming to create a character list that felt inclusive and intentional, without any empty tokenism.
“I definitely have that struggle of opening books and not seeing myself represented,” she said. “I want to ensure that kids and parents — whoever — can open this book and see a little bit of themselves in it; they can see this beautiful little magical world filled with people that all look different.”
As a Pasadena native, Johnson wrote this book in part as a love letter to her community. “This book was created to share a message with parents, children and those we love,” she said. “There’s a line in the book that says ‘she was guided home by the light of her community,’ and for me, that’s Pasadena and Altadena.”
“Dahlia Dusk and the Land of Little Folk” Reading and Signing
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29
WHERE: Octavia’s Bookshelf, 1361 N Hill Ave, Pasadena
COST: Free
INFO: octaviasbookshelf.com