Multihyphenate entertainer Derrick C. Brown is revving up to record his full-length comedy album for Sub Pop.
In doing so, he’ll “practice recording his comedy record” at The Glendale Room on Saturday, April 29.
“My show is a unique comedy experience that incorporates live music, poetry, storytelling and audience interaction,” he said. “It’s a small, intimate venue. They have a ‘trust fridge.’ You drink all you want, and you pay at the end of the night with Venmo.”
Brown is a comedian, poet, novelist, librettist, screenwriter, and the founder of Write Bloody Publishing. He is the author of 10 books of poetry and tours often.
His latest book, “Love Ends in a Tandem Kayak,” was released on March 24.
Brown never imagined that writing nor comedy would be his career. Straight out of high school, he was a paratrooper for the Army’s 82nd Airborne, based at Fort Bragg.
For three years, he wrote in foxholes while he was on training missions or on guard duty.
“I couldn’t write for too long,” he said. “Everything changed when I started going to poetry shows in Long Beach. After the Army, I lived in Long Beach on a boat for a long time.
“Books got their hooks into me, and I couldn’t let go of the hunger to try and dump everything out through the power of writing. I became a writer for many years; toured as a poet opening for Rival Sons, Afghan Whigs and Cold War Kids; then I started opening for comics and there was the point when my life changed. I said to myself, ‘I’m never going in the military again. I’m going to do this art thing.’”
In 2009, David Cross asked Brown to perform at his All Tomorrow’s Parties, for which he curated the comics.
“It was like Nick Cave, Animal Collective, Flaming Lips,” he said.
“I thought, ‘I should not be here.’ David Cross told me to do what I do and mix more comedy than poetry. I did 50/50, and I knew that would be my thing. I love both art forms so much, the jamming of poetry and comedy.”
He called his comedy “surreal, fantastical and confidently stupid.” He’ll capture by recording his album on May 9 and May 10 in Boston. After his tour and recording sessions, he’ll head out on tour with actress/author Amber Tamblyn on motorcycles.
“We’re best friends. This will be our fourth tour together,” Brown said about Tamblyn, who is married to Cross.
“We’re playing a lot of theaters, art galleries and breweries. It’s set up so we don’t have longer than a seven-hour drive between venues. I’m a big motorcycle head. I love touring the U.S. via motorcycle and shipping my books to the shows.”
Derrick C. Brown w/Dan Dowling and special guest
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29
WHERE: The Glendale Room, 127 N. Artsakh Avenue, Glendale
COST: $5
INFO: theglendaleroom.com