A Noise Within knows how to delight with the way it presents and interprets classic literature.
From Saturday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 2, the theater company will produce “Animal Farm” on their stage in a way designed to surprise their audiences and re-tell a satire that continues to be relevant nearly 80 years after George Orwell first wrote it. This version is the Peter Hall adaptation, a musical written in the 1980s with lyrics by Adrian Mitchell and music by Richard Peaslee.
Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, the co-artistic director of A Noise Within and director of “Animal Farm,” has been wanting to do “Animal Farm” for some time. The satire takes place on a farm where the animals oust the human farmer in hopes of achieving better labor and political opportunities. It’s an allegory that has lost none of its relevance even though it was originally written in response to the Russian Revolution and the rise of Stalin.
“When we identified this particular translation, I just fell in love with it because it’s really true to the novel,” Rodriguez-Elliott said. “It has substance at every level and is an adaptation for all ages. The music, as is often the case with music, really amplifies the message. (The stage version) elevates the humor and the pathos in the play. It gets me out of this world of realism. … It really embraces the language of the piece.”
“Animal Farm” can be described as a roadmap charting the fall of idealism and the rise of tyranny. Led by the idealistic pig Snowball (Stanley Andrew Jackson III), the animals take over the farm from the cruel Mr. Jones (Bert Emmett). Their plan goes well at first. All the animals — the horses (Geoff Elliott, Nicole Javier, Deborah Strang), goat (Philicia Saunders), donkey (Jeremy Rabb), cat (Sedale Threatt Jr.), raven (Cassandra Marie Murphy), cows, sheep, hens and pigeons — are equal and content. Then, some of the pigs, led by Napoleon (Rafael Goldstein) and Squealer (Trisha Miller), begin to give in to the temptation of tyranny. They infamously amend the slogan “All animals are equal” to end with “but some are more equal than others.”
Rodriguez-Elliott was also attracted to the theatricality of the piece, of how well it plays out on stage. Audiences are invited to use their imagination and to participate in a form of storytelling that departs from realism in a variety of ways that make for great stage moments.
“You have actors playing animals — that’s always a very intriguing thing in terms of how do you articulate that physically and emotionally. That element of the piece is very engaging,” Rodriguez-Elliott described. “It’s a very ensemble-driven piece. You’ve got these animals in this farm environment, and all they have as tools to tell the story are whatever objects live in this very spare and barren space that they’re in. That lends itself a great deal to the actors bringing their imaginations to it and the audience as well in terms of how they interact with the story.”
Rodriguez-Elliott explained that the music adds to the show’s theatricality. At times, she said, it can feel very Brechtian, referring to the German theater artist Bertolt Brecht, who wrote “The Threepenny Opera” with Kurt Weill, best known to Americans for “The Ballad of Mack the Knife.” At other moments, Rodriguez-Elliott said, the show feels like a vaudeville, something that really hits home with the themes of the show.
“There’s music and wonderful costumes and a lot of humor,” Rodriguez-Elliott said. “It invites you in because it is so entertaining. But then the reality of the animals’ situation — and of our own —sneaks up on you. The tactics employed by the pigs as they create a ‘tyranny of the minority’ are instantly recognizable: the simplistic slogans, the creation of perceived enemies, the fake news. With midterms taking place this fall, this play is once again uber-timely. It’s a call to action.”
It’s a show she wants to see on A Noise Within’s stage because of how fresh it feels, and that it is a response to “the insanity and the absurdity of the times that we’re living in.” It’s not, she said, a show that will feel historical at all.
“The story is really immediate and ongoing and so relevant,” Rodriguez-Elliott described. “I think particularly for us as Americans in the kind of world that we’re living in right now, it just feels incredibly timely and fresh, because it really is. It’s addressing the fragility of the democratic process and that is something that is not foreign to us right now.”
While she admits the show didn’t resonate with her when she was in middle school, it has with her children, and she feels that it will resonate more with a younger audience because their generation has become more politically engaged than hers.
“They see a world around them that’s changing,” Rodriguez-Elliott said. “In that way, it will resonate with young people, and I think it will feel eerily familiar for adults. The message is so profound and it’s a bit of a wake-up call to say, look, you better be politically engaged, you better not get complacent, because these are the kind of things that can happen. We’re seeing those things happen right now, things we adults never thought were possible.”
She points out that the show tells the story of any dictatorship, so you don’t have to be of any particular political persuasion. If you don’t think it is a story about today’s world, you might recognize it as the rise of Castro or another dictator. Not only will the show resonate, she said, but it is also wildly entertaining.
The production is highly physical and has a lot of dramatic movement and dance in it. She describes herself as lucky to be working with a resident company with whom she has a lot of experience. They have a shared language that helps them develop the physicality of the show.
“They enhance the process in beautiful ways,” Rodriguez-Elliott said. “We also have some wonderful guest artists that we’ve never worked with before who bring their own special voice to the process as well. They’re all very physically adept and very brave. This play is really an athletic event, and it demands a lot of the actors. We have a group that is really eager to jump in and play.”
“Animal Farm” opens a season for A Noise Within that is themed “Daring to Love.” It fits, Rodriquez-Elliott explained, because the characters in the show find themselves in an environment of oppression and neglect and they dare to come together to create change in the world that they live in against all odds. Eventually, that idealism becomes perverted, but what they start with is the daring and courage to change their circumstances and create a world according to their own vision.
A show that isn’t often done, Rodriguez-Elliott hopes that Pasadena audiences will make it a point to see one of the productions in the run.
“It’s a rare opportunity to revisit this incredible work by George Orwell in what I think is a surprising way,” Rodriguez-Elliott said.
There will be post-performance conversations with the artists on Friday shows starting Sept. 9. An Insiders Discussion Group will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, on Zoom. There will also be 10 student matinees on select Tuesdays through Thursdays in September.
“Animal Farm” by A Noise Within
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Oct. 2
(previews from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2)
WHERE: 3352 E. Foothill Boulevard, Pasadena
TICKETS: $25 and up, $18 for students
INFO: anoisewithin.org | 626-353-3100