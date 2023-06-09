Bernadette Peters caps off Playhouse’s series

Bernadette Peters inspired Stephen Sondheim and is considered the premiere interpreter of his work.
So, Peters was the prime choice to cap off the Pasadena Playhouse’s six-month celebration of Sondheim’s work. She’ll perform for the historic Playhouse at 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11.
It’s billed as a glamorous evening where Peters will sing songs from Broadway shows and her Grammy-honored albums.
“It was, frankly, an obvious choice,” said Danny Feldman, producing artistic director of the Playhouse.
“I don’t think I’m that smart for picking her. Who doesn’t want to see Bernadette Peters? And who else embodies the work of Stephen Sondheim and is the master interpreter of his work? She is the master Sondheim muse.”
Peters is eager to be on the Pasadena Playhouse stage for the first time because of its storied history. It was recently designated the 2023 winner of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.
“I’m thrilled to be there,” Peters said. “I was reading about the Playhouse and how remarkable the original person, Gilmor Brown, was and how they raised the money locally to build the Playhouse and how the people realized how important it was to have an artistic theater in their realm and their neighborhood and that’s something wonderful because the arts are so important for growth in our soul.”
Peters, who lives in Los Angeles and New York City, is the leading lady of Broadway and has performed on stage, film, television, in concert and on recordings. Starting her career when she was 3 years old. Peters has gone on to snare three Tony awards (and many more nominations), a Golden Globe, three Emmy nominations, four Grammy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Throughout her career, she’s performed some of Sondheim’s most memorable roles — originating the role of Dot/Marie in “Sunday in the Park with George” in 1984, creating The Witch in “Into the Woods” in 1987, winning a Tony for playing Desiree Armfeldt in the 2009 Broadway revival of “A Little Night Music” and playing both Baby June and Mama Rose in “Gypsy.”
In the Pasadena Playhouse concert, she’ll primarily sing Sondheim’s music not just because that has been the focus of the Playhouse’s season, but because that’s what she prefers.
“I pick songs that I didn’t even sing in the shows because I’m sitting in the wings going, ‘God, that’s so beautiful, that’s so wonderful,’” Peters said. “And I pick songs that I like to be reminded of the sentiments like ‘No One is Alone,’ ‘Children Will Listen’ and ‘With So Little to be Sure Of.’ He writes such beautiful sentiments.”
Just as Feldman thought it was a no-brainer to invite Peters, she knew it was a good fit.
“It’s Sondheim,” Peters said. “That’s what I love to sing. It’s a whole season dedicated to him, and does he deserve it? Oh, yes. I’ll do anything to honor him because he’s just so deserving.”
She described Sondheim as being an actor’s writer, someone who writes deep, memorable characters.
“His songs say so much,” Peters said. “They go very deep. They’re funny, they’re everything.”
She invites Pasadena audiences to go on a musical journey with her during the show, during which she will sing and tell stories.
“I’ll talk about Steve a little bit, especially in the beginning,” Peters said. “I’m there to entertain. It could be entertaining in a funny way or in a dramatic way, but basically just in a satisfying way so that they feel at the end of the show that they’ve had a wonderful evening.”
Sondheim’s work has kept growing and revealing itself to her in new ways over the years, with her reinterpretations delighting audiences who travel on journeys with her. Peters talks about how she participated in a reunion of “Into the Woods” five years ago — 29 years after she did the original on Broadway.
“So, there you are, you are doing this great role, but you’ve lived 29 years more,” Peters said. “You bring what you can, all the information you can bring, into the role, into the songs, into the lyrics. His intentions become even clearer at different times in your life.”
She said she remembered thinking “Move On” from “Sunday in the Park with George” was a nice song. Years later, it hit her much more intensely.
“I’m realizing as I’m singing now what the hell that song means,” Peters said. “It had so much depth and so much meaning. It just keeps on peeling and unpeeling and unpeeling. His music is so well thought out.”
She described a conversation she had with him in her dressing room during “Sunday in the Park with George.” She wanted to do a certain section differently than the way he had written it. She said that he paused and thought about before telling her no, that it didn’t mean what she thought it did.
“He considers everything and then says ‘No, because of this and this and this — it means that and that and that.’ He’s made all the best choices already,” Peters said. “It’s just your job to go down into them and live them.”
His lyrics always connect with an audience, Peters said, even those who are unfamiliar with his music. It’s why she continues to love singing his songs. They constantly make her think about things in new ways and the sound of the music is both heartfelt and beautiful.
“I’m just such a fan of what he says and how he says it,” Peters said. “The music is beautiful because he writes the music and the lyrics. He really says what he wants to say exactly how he wants to say it. The notes he chooses — if it’s a held note, it has more passion than a dotted note and he chooses that carefully.”
When she takes to the stage over the June 9 weekend, it will be the final event in the Playhouse’s Sondheim Festival, the first major festival of its type honoring Sondheim since the composer died in 2021. In Feldman’s eyes, it is the ultimate closer to their transformative season.
“The opportunity to have Bernadette Peters to capstone this whole celebration — which started back at the civic with high school kids from Pasadena Unified — is truly the full spectrum of art making from high school student all the way to the ultimate diva,” Feldman said.
Bernadette Peters in Concert
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11
WHERE: Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $72
INFO: pasadenaplayhouse.org