Lego is not just about the outcome, but the experience and memories made while assembling the sets.
Organizers of Brick Fest Live are hoping to build memories, too, at the convention on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Lego fans can dive into a 200,000-brick pit and play; create with bricks that shine under a black light, and build and race Lego derby cars down a 35-foot track. It’s considered the country’s largest fan-made Lego convention.
“Brick Fest Live is a family Lego event,” said CJ Donovan, Brick Fest Live’s senior show manager. “It’s the No. 1 most-attended family Lego event in the country. The show is designed for families and children with a lot of things to see and do.”
Brick Fest Live will also feature life-size Lego models; a floor mural to which attendees can add bricks; a graffiti wall; and a Minecraft Zone.
The celebration will also include Lego builds of superheroes, Disney characters and architectural figures.
Founded in 2014 in Philadelphia by Chad Collins and his daughter, Jordan, Brick Fest Live recently kicked off its tour in Fresno, with events from July and December. The itinerary also includes stops in Washington, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Oregon and Colorado.
“Lego is good because it transcends generations,” Donovan said. “I played with them when I was a kid. My kids play with Lego, their kids are going to play with Lego. It’s a good family toy.”
Apparently so. The Lego Group’s revenue increased 17% from 2021 to 2022, reporting $9.2 billion in sales. A “large portion” of those sales were for AFOL — adult fans of Lego, according to NBC News.
During the year, the Lego Group opened 155 new Lego-branded stores, reaching 904 stores globally. The company also broke ground on a new carbon-neutral run factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam, and announced plans to build a carbon-neutral run factory in Richmond, Virginia.
Brick Fest Live will also have two stores on-site, selling sets, keychains, minifigure mystery packs and rare merchandise available.
The convention offers two types of tickets: general admission and VIP. With VIP admission, attendees will receive an exclusive build, badge and a collectible pin. All activities are included in both packages.
“My favorite Lego set was the Disney castle I built with my daughters,” Donovan said. “That was fun to do. It probably took us about eight hours to build because we were taking our time, but we did it over the course of a few days. It was just fun to hang out.”
Brick Fest Live
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30
WHERE: Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena
COST: Free for children ages 2 and younger; $16.99 for general admission; $37.99 for VIP
INFO: 626-795-9311, brickfestlive.com