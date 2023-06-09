Calendar of Events

Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian
American Art
TO JUNE 25
At the USC Pacific Asia Museums visitors can examine the cultured and diverse modern Asian and Asian American art. Global Asia brings to light 45 works from 15 artists of Asian ancestry who draw on a rich variety of techniques, mediums, and cultural motivations to build complex identities in a modern global context.
Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Avenue,
Pasadena, various prices and times,
pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu/exhibitions
“All Consuming: Art and the Essence of Food”
TO AUG. 14
This exhibition takes guests on a journey to the past to Europe from the year 1500 and into the 1900s and shows how artists responded to and shaped food cultures. There are 60 paintings, prints, photographs and sculptures from the Norton Simon’s collections. There are three distinct themes — “hunger,” “excess” and “sustenance” — these three dive into a range of relationships with eating and drinking, the pros and cons, displayed in two galleries at the Norton Simon Museum.
Norton Simon Museum. 411 W. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, various prices and times,
Community Stitches: Quilt Designs & Stories
TO SEPT. 10
“Community Stitches: Quilt Designs & Stories,” in the History Center Galleries at the Pasadena Museum of History, features more than 60 quilts representing over 180 years of quilt-making in America. Curated by Arlene Stevens and Leah Zieber of the California Heritage Quilt Project, it highlights include treasures from the museum’s extensive textile collection along with select pieces on loan.
Pasadena Museum of History, 470 W. Walnut Street, Pasadena, $9, $7 seniors, free for museum members, students and children younger than 18, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays,
“Grand Views: The Immersive World of Panoramas”
TO SEPT. 10
Presented by Forest Lawn Museum of Glendale and the Velaslavasay Panorama, “Grand Views: The Immersive World of Panoramas” explores the history of panoramic paintings, an immersive, large-scale artistic format popularized in the 18th and 19th centuries. Presented by two distinguished, decades-old arts institutions and panorama experts, Grand Views will feature an array of artworks and artifacts spanning the late-18th century to present, including never-before-displayed preparatory paintings, 19th century prints and posters, a painted movie backdrop, and more. Organized thematically, the exhibition addresses three major topics: the early history of panoramas, crucifixion panoramas, and panoramas in Hollywood and Los Angeles. In addition, Forest Lawn will launch a new documentary-style audiovisual program on Jan Styka’s “Crucifixion,” during the run of the exhibition. A centerpiece of the exhibition is “Panorama of the Valley of the Smokes” by Sara Velas, founder of the Velaslavasay Panorama, in 2000.
Forest Lawn Museum at Forest Lawn-Glendale, 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, free, various times, forestlawn.com
Descanso Gardens: “Living in a Wildlife Corridor”
TO OCT. 1
Descanso Gardens’ Boddy House will host “Living in a Wildlife Corridor,” presented by the Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy. The exhibit showcases photography capturing the intricate details of native fauna, accompanied by life-size sculptures that bring these creatures to life. Complementing the photography and sculptures are a curated selection of original paintings, prints and drawings that celebrate the beauty and diversity of the wildlife found within Descanso Gardens’ extensive landscape.
Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, various times, $5 to $15,
818-949-4200, descansogardens.org
Missing Words and Protocal
JUNE 8
Synth-pop, new-wave, post-punk night features performances by Missing Words and Protocal.
The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, $10, 9 p.m., eventbrite.com, themixxclub.com
“Night of Desirable Objects”
JUNE 8
Visual artist and filmmaker Toban Nichols will premiere the new film “Night of Desirable Objects” behind Remainders Creative Reuse at 8 p.m. The short film, encompassing several video monitors spaced throughout the original filming location, will be shown in three separate parts starting promptly at 8 p.m. The experimental film will also be on view in its entirety at Gallery 787 at 787 E. Washington Boulevard, Unit 102, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to Saturday, June 17. This film was shot entirely in northwest Pasadena and made possible in part by a grant from the Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission and the city of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division.
Remainders Creative Reuse, 787 E. Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, free, 8 p.m., fb.me/e/19zSZcfRF
Robo Toy Fest
JUNE 11
Robo Toy Fest & Brick Boutique is a one-day toy convention for all ages, at the Pasadena Convention Center, featuring a GI Joe Showcase and enamel market.
Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, tickets start at $10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., robotoyfest.com
Pasadena Chalk Festival
JUNE 17 AND JUNE 18
The 2023 Chalk Festival returns Father’s Day Weekend. The celebration features over 500 skilled chalk artists from all over the world who work on murals over two days. Once all murals are completed on Sunday evening, artists will vote for each award category.
The Plaza at Pasadena Convention Center,
300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, free, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., pasadenachalkfestival.org