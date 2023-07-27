South Pasadena High School seniors have been awarded the South Pasadena Arts Council’s 2023 SPARC Arts Scholarship in the amount of $1000, based on teacher recommendations and the SPARC Board’s review of students’ applications and portfolios. All five awardees are 2023 June graduates from South Pasadena High School.
“Our Scholarship Committee was impressed by the high caliber of work shown by this year’s students,” said SPARC President Sandy Kitto, “and we are delighted to recognize them for their outstanding achievements in the arts. Many thanks to our generous SPARC supporters who help make these annual scholarship awards possible.”
Stephanie Law is a graceful and expressive dancer/choreographer who incorporates emotions and societal controversies into her work.
During her years at SPHS, in addition to being captain of the dance program, she was Dance Club president, secretary and treasurer. Stephanie was involved in numerous clubs and organizations, including her role as president and founder of both the school’s Animal Care Club and Smiles for Change Club, which helps hospitalized children.
In college, while dance will remain her creative outlet, she plans to major in political science with the intention of becoming a lawyer.
Audrey Omidi, who has studied dance from the age of 3, fell in love with live theater during her years at SPHS, where she served as both treasurer and president of the Drama Club.
Involved in both the school’s drama and dance programs, Omidi said that her notable performances in the school’s staff-produced plays (Macbeth, Sense and Sensibility and Middletown) and musicals (Shrek and Freaky Friday) “are the reason I have found my passion for theater and plan to pursue it in college and beyond.”
Omidi received a talent scholarship from Muhlenberg College and is considering a double major in Theatre and Dance with a minor in music.
Basil How, an evocative graphic artist and photographer, draws inspiration from their Asian roots, transgender erasure and such artists as Aryaman Munish and Panos Tsironis.
“Mostly, I want my work to show fragments of feminine and masculine merging together into one body, to be authentic and shine,” How said.
Among many school and extracurricular pursuits, How served as vice president of the SPHS Photography Club, was a silver medalist with a partner in the SkillsUSA 3D Visualization & Animation regionals competition, a Silver Key winner in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Design category, and a designer for the nonprofit, Compost Culture.
How plans to attend ArtCenter College of Design and hopes to make a mark through inspiring younger transgender people, “whether they are artists or otherwise.”
Laureen Wong is an impressive visual artist whose inspirations include Frank Gehry’s “application of conceptual art principles,” architecture’s relationship to nature, and the need for sustainable housing for the homeless.
“Artistic expression makes my life worth living,” Wong said. “The horrible can become beautiful. Black nights can become less frightening, and happy days bottled for pleasure when the weather becomes cold and sullen,”
Vice president of the SPHS Art Club, Wong attended the University of California Berkeley College of Environmental Design’s immersive summer design program. She is also the recipient of a Southern California Institute of Architecture (Sci-Arc) Scholarship and Graduation Award, an ArtCenter College of Design Scholarship Award, and a Ryman Arts Scholarship and Graduation Award.
As a volunteer, Wong was part of the First Chinese Baptist Church LA’s High School Mission Team and a volunteer with Union Rescue Mission, Children’s Hunger Fund, the Chinese Christian Herald Crusades. She intends to enrich her goal for a career in fine art through the pursuit of architecture and environmental sustainability studies.
Juan Carlos Bravo (IAmCarlo) is a guitarist, pianist and composer whose striking original work is inspired by experience, emotions or even a sound that he finds intriguing.
Carlos Bravo coled SPHS’ music production club as the social coordinator. He has performed at the Grammy Museum, among other venues, through the musical production program at Los Angeles-based nonprofit Get Lit — Words Ignite.
As a volunteer, Bravo has worked with Club Moai, “a social group for teens with special needs” and the nonprofit Ten Thousand Villages. He received a $27,000 scholarship from the Los Angeles College of Music and intends on pursuing a career in sound design, film scoring, and other forms of media that require audio engineering.
“It gives us great pleasure as an organization to be able to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of South Pasadena High School seniors in the arts,” said Lissa Reynolds, SPARC founder. “We wish all the best to each of this year’s SPARC Arts Scholarship recipients in their future academic and creative endeavors.”