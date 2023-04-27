The Verdi Chorus founding artistic director Anne Marie Ketchum says her group of 55 singers is special.
They will present “Verdissimo! Plus!” for two performances, Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica.
“This is just such a wonderful group,” said Ketchum, who was on the voice faculty of Pasadena City College for 34 years until her recent retirement. She was born and raised in Pasadena as well.
“It’s a joy to work with them. I’m very excited this time. There are really wonderful singers in the chorus this time. I think it’s because we can get out of the house and be with people. We had a lot of wonderful singers audition. I took in quite a few. It’s been a joy. We’re just trying to live again.”
The program will feature selections from four Verdi operas — “Otello, “Il trovatore,” “La forza del destino” and “Un ballo in maschera,” as well as beloved melodies from Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus.”
Four guest soloists will appear: soprano Jessica Tivens Schneiderman, mezzo soprano Danielle Marcelle Bond, tenor Todd Wilander and baritone Roberto Perlas Gómez.
“When I started looking for possibilities for this concert, the more I searched, the more I realized everything I was coming up with was Verdi, and I thought to myself, ‘Of course it’s all Verdi, why not?’ It’s simply some of the greatest music there is, especially for an opera chorus.
“Our program is filled with wonderful colors and contrasts. I love the storm scene at the beginning of ‘Otello’ in which the chorus goes absolutely crazy, and you can hear the actual storm itself in the music. The second act finale of ‘Il trovatore’ is simply gorgeous — and this opera includes the Anvil Chorus, which is always great fun. For dessert, what could be sweeter than a little Viennese operetta in the form of Strauss’ ‘Die Fledermaus’?
“This led me to the ‘plus’ in this concert’s title, and I realized I had it — a perfect program, complete with four exceptional guest soloists. Our audiences will even get to hear Todd Wilander sing the lead tenor role in ‘Un ballo in maschera’ before he flies off to New York to cover this role for the Met. We get him first.”
Raising their voices together, they become everything from the people of Cyprus anxiously awaiting the arrival of their new governor, Otello, to the joyful guests of Prince Orlofsky in turn-of-the-century Vienna.
“What’s unusual about this group is we only do the opera repertoire, which I love,” she said.
“The singing is different. It feels different and, obviously, it’s all theater. Opera is theater. If you’re in a regular chorus, you are singing along with a lot of people. In opera chorus, the whole idea is everybody onstage is an individual character singing what’s going on in the story, but they all have their own individual characters. There’s something a little more lively about it somehow.”
Verdi Chorus’ “Verdissimo! Plus!”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30
WHERE: First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Second Street, Santa Monica
COST: Tickets start at $30, with discounts for seniors and students
INFO: verdichorus.org