Last year, when singer Peaches played the Just Like Heaven festival, she hit the stage at 2 p.m. — with very few expectations.
“Then I got there and there was like 15,000 people already,” she said with a laugh. “I thought it was amazing. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is for that festival. People are going to be there for you, and it was fantastic. It felt great.”
Born Merrill Nisker in Toronto, Peaches is returning to this year’s Just Like Heaven on Saturday, May 13, also featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT, Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, The Walkmen, The Bravery, Fever Ray, Azealia Banks, Ladytron, Metronomy and The Faint, among others.
“First of all, I have to say, I’m super happy that the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are the headliner,” she said.
“For whatever reason, I just like that. It really gives me a great feeling. I’m excited about so many bands — Fever Ray, Azealia Banks and Ladytron. It’s just going to be exciting. It’s funny because it’s a revival of people from the aughts. I’m sure I’m going to see so many old friends.”
Last year, she performed as part of her The Teaches of Peaches 20th Anniversary Tour. In May, she’ll sing a retrospective of songs from her catalog.
“In my mind, it has to be a full show,” she said. “It’s not just song to song. It has to have an arc — even if nobody understands that. It has to have a conceptual arc. It has to have a musical arc. It has to have a performative movement arc, a lighting arc.”
Come September, she’ll return to writing tracks for her seventh collection.
“I’m a communicator. I’m a performer,” she said about her music and show. “I want the ideas not just to be heard. I want people to feel they’re a part of them.”
Gender identity is one theme of Peaches’ music, often playing with traditional notions of gender roles representation. Her lyrics and live shows consciously blur the distinction between male and female. Her message has been the same: allow people to be who they “need” to be.
“Why can’t we let people just be who they need to be?” she said. “Why aren’t we letting people have control over their bodies? Why are we letting people express themselves the way they need to? Why do we have to make it about something it isn’t? Why does organized religion have any place? I’m not talking about religion. I’m not talking about spirituality. I’m talking about organized religion, which is a dangerous thing because it’s all about greed and money.
“But it’s not even about a choice. That’s what people have to understand. It’s who they need to be. It freaks me out that people aren’t allowed to do that. Why are standards standards? They’re not standards. Mainstream is not the mainstream. That’s what we need to switch.”
Just Like Heaven
WHEN: Noon Saturday, May 13
WHERE: Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1133 Rosemont Avenue, Pasadena
COST: Tickets start at $189
INFO: justlikeheavenfest.com