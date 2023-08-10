Los Angeles has some of the most well-known concert venues in the country, from intimate clubs to theaters and stadiums. The best concert venues, however, also have beautiful scenery — and a storied history — that enhance the sonic experience. The Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome inside Mount Wilson Observatory, located on the 5,710-foot-tall peak above Pasadena in the San Gabriel Mountains, marry science, nature and art with a live music series that attracts both would-be astronomers and music lovers.
“You see LA from above and it’s magical,” said series artistic director Cécilia Tsan of Culver City.
“Yes, it’s a bit harder to breathe up there. But the views on the grounds are so stunning and inspiring. It’s a good introduction to what you’re going to experience when you are in the dome and feeling the connection of music and the universe.”
Astrophysicist George Ellery Hale founded Mount Wilson Observatory in 1904 as a research facility. It houses two famous telescopes, the 60-inch telescope (completed in 1908) and 100-inch Hooker telescope (completed in 1917), both of which were the largest telescopes in the world for decades.
Astronomer Edwin Hubble used the 100-inch from 1923 to 1929 to make the discovery that not only was the universe home to millions of other galaxies, but the universe itself was expanding. Only the 60-inch is currently being used for solar research.
Today, the observatory hosts lectures, tours, art installations and “art parties.” Past the winding roads, hiking trails, pine trees and amazing panoramic view, Mount Wilson is also home to several TV and radio antennas.
In 2017, Mount Wilson Institute board of trustee Dan Kohne and executive director Thomas Meneghini contacted Tsan in the hopes of adding concerts to the observatory’s events. Tsan, who’s originally from Paris, was familiar with many musicians in town, having been the principal cellist with the Long Beach Symphony, as well as with the LA Master Chorale and Pasadena Symphony Orchestra.
Tsan posted a video of herself testing the observatory’s acoustics with her cello on Facebook, which she said went viral with more than 12,000 views in a week.
“They were curious to know if the acoustics would be good for such a concert, so it was kind of a challenge,” Tsan recalled.
“But you know, astronomy has always been about exploring the biggest question of the universe by looking at distant stars, and in a similar way, music has always been about exploring new worlds, but from the sound. So, we decided to see what we could create. We thought that music and art are a tribute to the human brain and creativity.”
During the performance, the audience and musicians are seated under the 100-inch, and when weather permits, the dome opens and rotates at the beginning of the program. Each season includes six concerts — two performances per show — and runs from May until October. Tsan also curates one or two jazz performances throughout the year, which in the past has included appearances by Peter Erskine, legendary drummer of famed jazz-fusion band Weather Report.
This month’s concert spotlights the LA-based Zelter String Quartet, which formed in 2018 and includes violinists Kyle Gilner and Gallia Kastner, violist Carson Rick and cellist Allan Hon. The program offers Puccini’s Crisantemi, Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor and LA composer Todd Mason’s String Quartet No. 3. The season’s remaining dates will feature the Long Beach Symphony and Los Angeles Reed Quintet.
“I want the audience to walk away with basically a message of unity,” Tsan said.
“To me, when I see how people can connect through music, it makes me happy. You hear about the chaos in the world and all the tragedies, and I feel like people have this privileged moment during the music in a place where the universe was rediscovered, and it gives them hope for humanity. From what I’m hearing with the people I talk to after the concerts, their minds and hearts are very uplifted by that.”
Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome w/ Zelter String Quartet
WHEN: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
WHERE: Mount Wilson Observatory, Los Angeles (directions on the website)
COST: Tickets start at $55
INFO: mtwilson.edu