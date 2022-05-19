Glendale Youth Orchestra Conductor Henry Shin not only leads up-and-coming musicians, but he educates them as well.
When he told the youngsters that their forthcoming show “Shall We Dance?” was based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “The King and I,” he was met with blank faces.
“They’re so removed from that time,” he said. “But they are doing great.”
“Shall We Dance?” closes the Glendale Youth Orchestra’s 33rd season at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale.
“Shall We Dance?” will feature the final three of the five 2022 Concerto Winners: Chaminade, Concertino for Flute, Op. 107, Claire Yang, flute (Crescenta Valley High School); Mendelssohn, Violin Concerto in e minor, Op. 64 - 1st mvt, Annali Wirtz, violin (Burbank High School); Saint-Saëns, Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Jason Chen, violin (West Ranch High School). The concert will also be featuring the music of Brahms, Faure, Piazzolla and Stravinsky.
“The concert comes directly from the number from ‘The King and I,’” he said. “We put together a program of, specifically, dance music or dance-inspired music.”
Chen, 16, started playing violin at the age of 8 and is under the tutelage of Ji Young An.
Chen earned prizes in various competitions, including the US New Star International Competition, the Great Composer Competition, the Medici International Music Competition, the Satori Strings Competition, the Southwestern Youth Music Festival, Music Teachers Association of California Scholarship Competition, Music Teacher Association of California VOCE Competition and the Antelope Valley Bach Competition.
He made his concerto debut at the age of 15, performing the Bruch violin concerto with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra. He also serves as a board member of Junior Chamber Music Student Service Alliance, where he gives back to the community and performs at senior homes and for various music charity events.
Wirtz fell in love with the violin at the age of 6. She started with Grace UnHae Kwon, who is an alum of Glendale Youth Orchestra.
Wirtz has been competing since she was 6 years old and has won multiple first places at SYMF and the Southwest Bach Festival. She took the grand prize at Satori String Contest.
Wirtz is invested in her community. She has performed in over 100 outreach concerts at hospitals, convalescent homes and retirement centers, and served with her mother and sister at the soup kitchen.
She discovered her passion for music by playing the flute eight years ago and is studying under Tina Yoo.
Yang is involved with her high school marching band and dedicates her time as the secretary and section leader. She joined the Glendale Youth Orchestra her freshman year and is also the president of her school’s Academy of Science and Medicine.
Working with youth maintains Shin’s passion.
“We do standard symphony repertoire all the time,” he said. “Working with professionals, they would have done the same piece 20 to 30 times. I have a new group of kids every generation. It’s brand new for me every time.
“It always feels like a first experience. Sometimes the kids are excited; sometimes they’re confused. It depends on the piece. The end result is I can feel it. It’s in their eyes, especially during the performance. It’s a life-changing moment for them.”
Known for his “keen sense of timing, charisma and leadership,” Shin is steadily building a reputation as one of the most versatile conductors.
Since 2015, Shin has served as director of orchestras at Pasadena City College. A proponent of bringing music to underserved youth in Los Angeles, he is the music director and conductor of the nationally acclaimed Harmony Project Orchestras, Hollywood, the Valley Philharmonic Orchestra in Porter Ranch and with the Kadima Conservatory Philharmonic in Pacoima. Shin was appointed music director and conductor of the GYO in 2019.
He is completing his doctoral studies at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.
“This has been quite a year,” he added about Glendale Youth Orchestra. “This was the first full season that we were able to do this in person.
“Funny story: My first season with GYO started in fall 2019. If you think back, right after we did the second concert in early March, we shut down. I didn’t get to finish my first season completely with them. We had to cancel our last concert. Everything went online. Everything went silent for a couple years. This is the first full season back. I’m excited to finish out a season.”
“Shall We Dance?” with the Glendale Youth Orchestra
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22
WHERE: The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Boulevard, Glendale
COST: $18; $16 for students, children and seniors
INFO: glendaleyouthorchestra.com, alextheatre.org
Coming up
Auditions for the 34th season will be held on Saturday, June 11, by appointment. For more information, visit glendaleyouthorchestra.com/auditions.
