“Showdown” suggests an antagonistic cutting contest or fight to the death. But Saturday night’s heavily promoted “guitar showdown” between blues honchos Kirk Fletcher, Delgado Brothers guitarist Joey Delgado and slide maestro Dave Melton is more likely to be a lovefest.
“I consider them lifelong friends,” Delgado said cheerily. “I don’t even know how long I’ve known Dave Melton — since the ’90s or ever since we made the scene in the late ’80s.”
Emerging from the same creatively fertile East LA scene as Los Lobos (some of whose members attended high school with Delgado’s older brothers), the Delgado Brothers made a splash in 1987 with their self-titled debut album on the Hightone label. It was produced by Dennis Walker, who was riding high at that time for his work on Robert Cray’s breakthrough album “Strong Persuader.”
Melton’s slide can be heard on later Delgado Brothers albums — 2005’s “A Brother’s Dream” and 2009’s “Learn to Fly” — and both he and Fletcher have subbed with the Delgados at live shows, thus becoming honorary Delgado Brothers.
Fletcher and Melton have also teamed up on occasions when Fletcher was in town. (Having lived in Europe for a time, former Angeleno Fletcher is now based in Nashville.)
According to Delgado, Walker reached out to him before his death, asking if he’d be interested in writing some songs together. “For a year and a half we were co-writing songs,” Delgado recalled.
“I knew Kirk was going to record two of our songs on his new album and I really didn’t want to bother him because he was going through a lot of moving. But I got a hold of him because (show producer) Cadillac Zack wanted me to do the show with these guys, so we were talking and I said, ‘Man, I’m so excited that you’re doing our songs,’ and he didn’t really understand, and I went, ‘Yeah, I co-wrote the songs with Dennis.’ And he was like, ‘Aw, man, I didn’t know!’” Turns out the intermediary who had passed the songs to Fletcher had neglected to mention Delgado, although the demos were made by Delgado during the pandemic shutdown in his home studio in Monrovia.
“The good news is, he’s recorded two of my songs; the bad news is, my name is not on the album,” Delgado said. “He told me the next version will have the correction on it. I’m excited he’s doing them.”
Hopefully, they will be among the songs Delgado, Fletcher and Melton jam on Saturday night. Backed by the tough grooves of drummer Jimbo Goodall and bassist/musical director Bobby Tsukamoto, the three anticipate performing for an hour and a half to two hours, round robin-style.
“We’ve done it before and the time just flies,” said Delgado, who has also participated in similar “showdown” setups with guitarists Chris Cain, Coco Montoya and Kid Ramos. “It’s so much fun. It’s an amazing community of guitar players and they’re all my buddies. That’s something I dreamed of as a kid — playing with the big boys like this. These guys are all my heroes.”
Cadillac Zack presents Guitar Showdown with
Kirk Fletcher, Joey Delgado and Dave Melton
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
WHERE: Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
COST: $25
INFO: For tickets: 323-377-5291. For venue info:
626-462-0250.
