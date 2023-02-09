Early in The Storytellers’ career, they were seeking a space to record a video. Most of the venues were out of their price range — until they called Coffee Gallery Backstage.
“Bob (Stane, owner) picked up the phone,” said guitarist/vocalist Scott Diehl.
“We didn’t know he was a famous person. We saw videos of his listening room and we figured we’d never be able to rent it. As it turned out, he wanted about 25% of what the others were asking. We thought he was kidding. We said, ‘We can pay more,’ but he wouldn’t accept it. He said, ‘If I could make what I’m asking in a single day, I’m good.’”
Thus began a longtime relationship.
Stane has been instrumental in helping to launch and continually support artists and entertainers like Steve Martin, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John McEuen, The Dillards, The Association, John Stewart, The New Christy Minstrels, Mason Williams, the Smothers Brothers, Jack Linkletter and Womenfolk among others.
He has supported The Storytellers, too. They play the Coffee Gallery Backstage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, after selling out their Feb. 3 gig.
“Attendees can expect a carefully curated collection of our favorite songs from our considerable song list — songs with compelling stories, lyrically and melodically speaking,” said Lance Frantzich, bassist/vocalist.
“They can expect three-part harmony singing, tight rhythms and soulful inspired licks from our soloists. That’s what we’re shooting for anyway.”
The progressive bluegrass/jamgrass ensemble has performed more than 300 live shows since 2018, culminating in a defining performance at the 2021 Prescott Bluegrass Festival.
“The Storytellers bridge the gap between neat and tidy bluegrass and jam band music,” Stane said in a statement.
“While the arrangements may be looser, the instrumentals and vocals remain rousing, high-powered and tight. They are wonderful singers, and energetic, passionate players. We’re thrilled to have them spin their tales on our stage.”
Blending roots-rock, Americana, country-blues, folk and bluegrass, The Storytellers will perform “The Ballad of Bob Stane,” The Storytellers’ ode to the Coffee Gallery owner, at the show.
Stane has always been honest with The Storytellers.
“At some point, we asked him what he thought about the band and whether he thought we may, someday, perform there,” Diehl said.
“This is the day we learned that you don’t ask people of integrity a question and expect anything other than an honest answer.”
Frantzich recalled Stane telling them they had a lot fo work to do.
“He said if we didn’t make changes, we were going to end up as a bar band and not a quality act,” he said.
Diehl added, “He basically transformed us from ‘a band’ into what he called ‘an act.’ Every time we perform for Bob, he offers his insights. So, it’s hard not to be aware of him when we’re performing our Las Vegas shows or standing on a bluegrass festival stage. It’s hard not to always be conscious that Bob has had a hand in it. He’s famous for mentoring creatives. It’s why he’s in Wikipedia.”
Frantzich said it’s great to have a mentor like Stane in their corner. He likens it to his time studying acting with Tim Robbins.
“I’d come to realize that these people like Bob Stane, like Tim Robbins, these high-level people who offer honest criticism, it’s driven by love,” he said.
“You have to really love people to be honest with them like that. You have to have this almost innocence to believe that people want to hear the truth, even when they ask for it. Lucky for us, we wanted the truth. Bob’s honest feedback changed the course of our band. I find that powerful and inspiring.”
The Storytellers
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
WHERE: Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena
COST: $20; reservations required
INFO: 626-798-6236, coffeegallery.com