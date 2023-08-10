American artist R.B. Kitaj’s bibliophilia and reverence for the written word are woven throughout his larger-than-life screen prints on display in The Huntington’s newest exhibit, “In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj.”
The exhibit features newly acquired works, depicting hyper realistic replicas of well-worn book covers — stained and torn — and explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, the art of screen printing and the social and political issues that Kitaj examined. The exhibition is ongoing at the Huntington Art Gallery through Monday, March 4. Kitaj died Oct. 21, 2007.
“In the context of The Huntington and its renowned collection of books and rare books, the portfolio In Our Time has a unique resonance,” said Sabina Zonno, The Huntington’s curatorial research associate of European art and curator of the exhibition.
“Many of the books pictured can be found in the library’s stacks.”
The artwork featured in the exhibition is drawn from Kitaj’s portfolio titled “In Our Time: Covers for a Small Library After the Life for the Most Part” (1969-70), which The Huntington acquired in 2020. The title can be dissected into two parts: “In Our Time” is presumably a reference to Ernest Hemingway’s 1925 short story collection of the same name, and “After the Life,” which was added at the behest of art critic Robert Melville, refers to drawing from a life model, as Kitaj does in using books as models for his screen prints.
The exhibition will consist of two installation rotations, each highlighting 22 screen prints, with 44 total works. Kitaj’s prints of imperfect and sometimes reimagined covers highlight the texture and fragility materiality of books, reflecting his aesthetic, political and cultural ideals. The covers he chose to print reflect his experiences and artistic identity and explore his Jewish Heritage and American upbringing.
For example, his prints “La Lucha del Pueblo Español por su Libertad,” the cover of a photo book of leftist propaganda from the Spanish Civil War, and “Wir haben es nicht vergessen,” referring to Nazi atrocities in Poland during World War II, disclose Kitaj’s interest examining social and political ideologies, global conflicts and civil wars.
Other prints are more subtle, depicting covers of books that delve into the lives of the poor and disadvantaged in society, like “Articles,” “Pamphlets” and “Workers in the Dawn.” Some book covers in the exhibit depict highly moralistic topics concerning capital punishment in England or human trafficking. In addition to thematic elements, the exhibition will also reveal the process Kitaj and Prater used to produce their collaborative screen prints.
Although originally from Ohio, Kitaj spent most of his life in London, where he moved following the devastation of World War II. Kitaj was a well-known figure in the “School of London,” a term he coined referring to a loose group of painters, including David Hockney, Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud, who pursued figurative painting in a world dominated by abstraction.
After primarily working as a painter, Kitaj began printmaking in 1962 under the tutelage of master screenprinter Chris Prater at London’s Kelpra Studio. The art form became a significant focus for Kitaj in the late 1960s, and the exhibit features prints from this time born of a trans-Atlantic collaboration between, Kitaj, who designed the prints during a stint in California, and Prater and Marlborough Fine Art in London.
All the book covers displayed in the exhibit were published during Kitaj’s time living in Los Angeles and teaching at UCLA and reflect important tomes in Kitaj’s collections. One print, “Final, City of Burbank, California, Annual Budget,” includes details like a ripped edge where the cover might have been separated from the binding, reimagining the highly recognizable image as a cultural icon.
“As a set, these screen prints can be interpreted as an intellectual self-portrait of an artist who was also a passionate reader and book collector,” Zonno said.
In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj
WHEN: 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Monday, through Monday, March 4
WHERE: The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
COST: See website for details
INFO: huntington.org