In the latter half of 2020, as COVID-19 and its mutations tormented the world, the South Bay husband-and-wife duo of Jacob and Jasmine Mayeda released a handful of singles as JUICYPEAR.
The songs were notable for their disco-pop sound and sweetly upbeat vibe, and the timing of their release suggested they’d been written as an antidote to the relentless churn of bad news about the pandemic and politics. But the current events that inspired the Mayedas’ life-affirming songs were much closer to home: falling in love, marrying and starting a family.
When they started composing music while dating in late 2018 and into early 2019, it was an experiment to see how well they mastered creating together, Jacob recalls with a chuckle. Their first session yielded “Caught Up,” a sleek mix of electric keyboard, guitars and easy grooves that sounded distinctly different from music either of them had created previously (Jacob as a gigging jazz guitarist, Jasmine as a singer and songwriter with Isla Vista Worship).
The lighthearted, disco-infused “Rollercoaster” was also written around that time. Their first single as JUICYPEAR, the summery disco dream “Golden Sky,” conveys the excitement they felt about traveling and their 2019 honeymoon in Santorini, Greece: “Let’s go to Greece and live it up / The West Coast isn’t good enough / Forget about everything … / Only you make my world go ’round.”
“We wrote based on our engagement, on our honeymoon,” Jasmine explained cheerfully. “The music that just came out of us was out of our life experiences.”
By the time they released their singles in 2020, the pandemic had upended the world — which “changed the direction” of what they intended to do with their music, Jacob said.
They didn’t release “Keep Your Love On” until last year; Jasmine’s admiration for “women powerhouses” like Adele, Emily King and especially Amy Winehouse comes through in her vocal timbre and phrasing. The song directly addresses the early stages of marriage, its sticky hook wrapped with reminders to communicate and mind the titular mantra in ways that also happened to be relevant to chaos raging in the outside world.
The Mayedas may not have musical escapism specifically in mind while writing their songs, but they are mindful of their effect.
“The way we visualize our music being listened to is very much driving down PCH in Malibu with the top down, on a beautiful day,” Jacob said with a laugh.
They are finishing production on four unreleased songs for a full-length album they hope to release by the end of the year.
The Saturday, July 23, performance at One Colorado will be only its fourth public performance as JUICYPEAR.
Their full-band set will feature the five singles they’ve released plus a No Doubt cover and two new songs, including “This Is Love,” a bossa nova-inflected lullaby written not long after their son’s birth. The song has come to emblemize how they blend creativity and family, music-making and the competing demands of daily life.
“I’m a stay-at-home mom now and Jacob is working out of the house mainly,” Jasmine said as their son babbles in the background. “It’s a cool thing where we can come together and have something in common and spend that time together and create something together. It bonds us and builds our relationship in a very special way. … The fact that other people like it is really cool.”
Jacob added, “We wrote ‘This Is Love’ when our son was really little. We were really curious: Will we be able to go into the studio and continue to write music with a little baby? He loved being there. Now, when we’re in the car and he’s being fussy, we turn that song on and almost every time he stops crying and starts dancing a little bit. … For myself, growing up as a musician, I hope he enjoys the fact that his parents are musicians and have music out and thinks it’s a fun thing —”
“And brings friends to the studio,” Jasmine adds.
“We really want to encourage his love of that,” Jacob agrees. “He’s a big part of our music.”
JUICYPEAR plus KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe
WHEN: 8 p.m. for Holcombe; 9 p.m. for JUICYPEAR, Saturday, July 23
WHERE: One Colorado, 41 Hugus Alley, Old Pasadena
COST: Free
