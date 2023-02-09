Electro-pop artist Julian Shah-Tayler is in love and he’s sharing his feelings on his latest album, “Elysium.”
The third under his own name, “Elysium” opens with “End of the Line,” which narrates the dissolution of old pain, paving the way for new beginnings. It continues along the emotional rollercoaster that comes with a long-distance relationship.
“The record was basically the story of the love of my life,” Shah-Tayler said. “It’s about meeting her and becoming a relationship and the trials and tribulations.
“It’s been a long-distance relationship for a while. The album is almost a narrative.”
“Elysium” has a myriad meaning for Shah-Tayler. It’s the name of the Austin club where he met the love of his life, burlesque dancer Eva Strangelove, who plans to move to Pasadena. In Greek mythology, Elysium describes the home of the blessed after death.
Formerly of Pasadena and Altadena, the Leeds, England-born Shah-Tayler now lives in South Pasadena, where he recorded the album. Shah-Tayler called “Elysium” one of his most cohesive albums. Usually, he said, he throws a multitude of sounds at a record. “Elysium” is a little more focused.
“I limited my sound palate a little,” he said. “People appreciate that it’s a bit more focused in that sense.”
“Elysium” includes an appearance on “Devil Knows” by bassist David J from Love and Rockets (“Ball of Confusion”) and Bauhaus (“Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” “Ziggy Stardust”).
“I love it when David comes around,” he said. “Not only is he a fascinating character, his musical ideas are based in magic. He believes in the ‘happy accident’ like I do. I just put the mic up, run the track and sing along immediately. I follow whatever magic spirit comes. I will generally end up with the ideas I come up with on first go-around.”
Shah-Tayler said it produces something magical.
“If you develop something deeply, you generally get this visceral, spiritual reaction. It results in something quite special when it works.”
“End of the Line,” “Secret/Fisk” was co-produced by LA’s Robert Margouleff, whose credits include Devo and Stevie Wonder.
“He and I have this great rapport in the studio,” Shah-Tayler said. “We just honed one of the songs that Mike’s possibly going to play on. Carmine, David J — they’re all on this song I’m going to put Mike on. It’s going to have ridiculous star power. With Robert Margouleff co-producing, it’s up there on with the rock pantheon.”
Shah-Tayler discovered Alan Moore, a comic book writer whom he respects “massively,” when he was 16.
“When I read ‘Watchmen’ at 16, it changed my perception and life,” he said. “I didn’t realize that comic books could be literature. ‘Watchmen’ is the only comic book on the New York Times’ top 100 books of all time.”
Shah-Tayler admittedly stole some of Moore’s movie imagery to combine with David J’s song that he covered for his 60th birthday “kanreki” album.
“I did not know they were great friends,” he said. “It was the first time David (J) was aware of me. I made the song. He loved the song. It was incredibly synchronicity. It did not go unnoticed by David J.”
Great response
The response to “Elysium” has been great. Shah-Tayler has been featured in a multitude of magazines, and has made end-of-the-year top 20s and top 10s for blogs and podcasts.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s not one consistent song. ‘End of the Line’ was proposed for a Grammy. It didn’t make the short list because I didn’t have the money to network to push it through to the next level. I was thrilled that it was at least proposed. A lot of people say it sounds very Bowie-esque. It’s an honor for me.”
Six of the songs from the sessions didn’t make it on the album. They’ll appear on the follow-up collection, which will feature David Bowie’s keyboard player Mike Garson.
“He’s agreed to play on the album,” he says. “I’m very excited about that. He listened to the track and offered to play on more than one. Carmine Rojas, the bassist from David Bowie’s band, will be on two of the songs.”
When Shah-Tayler isn’t recording his own music, he performs with Depeche Mode (Strangelove) and David Bowie tributes.
“I have a lot of electronic music in my background,” he said. “For this album, I play acoustic guitar and piano and keep that extra bells and whistles to a minimum. It served the songs well.”
He uses his daft networking skills to introduce folks to “Elysium.”
“I’ve sold more copies of ‘Elysium’ on CD than I have any other album,” he said. “I go out and meet people. Nowadays, it’s not about hearing things on the radio and buying it on CD. It’s gone back to meeting people and charming them to a degree.
“There’s a lyric by Bowie in ‘Modern Love:’ ‘It’s not really work/It’s just the power to charm.’ Now I relate 100% to tht lyric. I have to charm people enough to buy my record. They buy is because they like me and then they realize they like the music. The power is in the hands of the artist a little bit more.”
Julian Shah-Tayler