By day, Justin Hoyt is a lawyer and adjunct law professor at USC Gould School of Law.
In his spare time, the Pasadena resident is the solo artist behind Seven Layer Piano Cakes.
Although he has taken breaks from music because of his busy career, it has been a part of Hoyt’s life since he was a child.
He recently released the single “Gumdrops,” a dreamy baroque pop song with new wave/synth elements. It has a nostalgic vibe that is meant to evoke memories of the TV show “Twin Peaks” and the music of the Beach Boys and Depeche Mode. The song tells the story of a hot-cold romantic relationship.
“Gumdrops” is the follow up to “Endgame,” which hit streaming services on April 1. The two songs are part of a chess-themed trilogy; the other piece is “Middlegame.”
“It has some dark moments, but it ends up providing closure for anyone who has been through it,” Hoyt said.
He recorded the single with Valerie Lohman, a Burbank artist who records under the name VRL.
The harmonies fit with the concept of a relationship that can at times be pleasant but is also troubled and fractured.
“(Her singing) provides a good complement in parts, and it provides a good contrast,” he said.
“That’s goes through the whole theme of a song. Sometimes, in a relationship or marriage, you’re aligned, and other times, you veer off. We tried to express that. Sometimes, we sang the same notes, and sometimes she diverges on some pretty gnarly harmonies.”
This was the first time that Hoyt had produced another artist’s vocals.
“Having to explain to a complete stranger the intimate details of your personal life, and what I was hoping she was thinking or feeling when she was singing certain lines, was quite the experience,” Hoyt said.
“It was almost harder than performing my end of the vocals because I’ve lived with the vocals and lyrics for a long time. Having to get it out of someone else in parts was really draining.”
While in the studio, he changed the song a bit and he said it worked out well.
“You have an idea of what she should be feeling or sounding like, but when you get to the actual studio, and you hear the first few tracks, then you realize you have other options to explore. Some of them are in alignment with what you envisioned and others you never would have expected, but you go with those,” Hoyt said.
Going forward, Hoyt hopes to write and produce more for other artists as well as for TV, movies and commercials. During the height of the pandemic, the artist stayed busy making music.
He released a piano and vocals EP called “Mood Swings” in September 2020, followed by the single “Kaleidoscope” in November 2020, his EP “The Patriarch” in January 2021 and his single “Middlegame” in April 2021.
“Middlegame,” which focuses on feelings of complacency experienced by the musician in his thirties, is the second in the chess trilogy.
The series started with “Novel Opening,” which was about the pandemic and featured chess references. This single appeared on the EP “The Patriarch.”
The project was inspired by the TV show “The Queen’s Gambit,” which tells the story of an orphan who shows an affinity for chess.
Hoyt said that the songs are connected, but also distinctive.
“If you listen to all three, it was clearly the same person, but they were three totally different songs,” Hoyt said.
“Endgame” is his second solo release in 2022. In February, he released the dreampop single “Remy,” about his son.
Hoyt has two kids, a daughter and a son. With his music, he hopes to inspire them to pursue their dreams.
“They are definitely a huge motivation. That is actually why I got back into it…I had put music aside for so long. I hate when life takes over so much, people refer to their hobbies as ‘I was a baseball player’ or ‘I was a musician.’ I thought it would be disingenuous to try and get my kids into music if I said, ‘Dad was a musician’,” Hoyt said.
He said “Remy” is more intimate than many of his other songs.
“It’s definitely more personal and less poetic. I wrote down what I was feeling, and I feel like it’s 100% genuine, whereas ‘Middlegame’ and ‘Novel Opening’ are more cerebral,” Hoyt said.
The sing features creative instrumentation in the form of a vintage Wurlitzer, as well as the guitar and synth bass.
Hoyt worked on the single with Ian Stahl, a recording engineering, mixer and songwriter from Pasadena. They began collaborating in November 2020.
The artist originally planned to record another song, but neither he nor Stahl felt it was the right choice. This is what led to “Remy.”
“It was very natural. It flowed. Other songs take days or weeks from idea to final mix, but this one, it was just one of those great moments in the studio…The way I write is I start with chord progressions, bass and beat. And then a general sense of the vocal melody. That all came together pretty quickly. The lyrics were the easiest part to write because it’s about my son,” Hoyt said.
As an artist, Hoyt is inspired by the likes of The Beach Boys, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, The Strokes, Muse and Beach House.
He believes that his diverse musical interests and background make him different from other artists.
“That’s why I’m doing this. I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t think I had something unique to offer… I like the challenge of blending all of the influences, even if it doesn’t sound like classical or metal. I like throwing stuff in there. I’m just trying to make something that’s respecting the good stuff that was done before,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt said that while his songs have a similar type of “dreamy” soundscape, they are all different.
“My goal is to write accessible songs melodically but throw in some interesting chord changes and some unusual melodies and harmonies…I try to toe the line between surf pop and surf rock most of the time, but it’s darker. I try to pay my respects to pop and rock at the same time,” Hoyt said.
The name Seven Layer Piano Cakes, which Hoyt started using in 2020, came from his hobby of baking cakes, which he wanted to connect with his music.
“All of my songs have either a piano, a keyboard or multiple synths in them. That’s the driving sound. They are all layered songs…I use a lot of seventh chords, so I was trying to come up with a name that was a double entrée. It’s silly, but each word has some significance,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt is classically trained and started on the piano at age 3, at his parents’ encouragement.
He stuck with it until 13, even though he hated it at the time.
As a teen, he switched to bass and guitar, started to sing and joined a few local rock bands.
He grew up in San Dimas and at age 14 and 15 drove to Pasadena to busk with his acoustic guitar off Colorado Boulevard.
“That was my earliest memories of performing this style of music. Instead of saving our earnings, we would blow it on a fancy dinner, but those were some of the best times of my life,” Hoyt said.
Although Hoyt received classical and musical theater training as a singer, his vocals tend to have more of a pop or rock edge.
Along with the bass, guitar and piano, Hoyt can play the drums well enough to write his own parts.
It wasn’t until he was in his twenties that he started to play the piano again and really began to appreciate it.
He attended the Juilliard School’s evening division for a time while living in New York.
During this time, he played open mic nights, where he did acoustic songs and covers.
With law degrees from USC Gould and Brooklyn Law School, he has written music sporadically throughout his life, including while attending and right after law school. Many of his recent songs are outgrowths of pieces he started back then.
The artist took some time off from music when he was establishing himself professionally in his career.
It wasn’t until the pandemic that he had more time to start playing and recording more consistently.
“I was always thinking about getting back into it, but the time was never right…When the pandemic started, I got to work from home. Instead of focusing on the pandemic and the negative parts of it, I decided to use the extra hour and a half I have in the day to do this,” Hoyt said.
Justin Hoyt/Seven Layer Piano Cakes
Instagram and Facebook: @sevenlayerpianocakes
