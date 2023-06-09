Kit Hoover is at home in La Cañada Flintridge, with ‘Access’

Kit Hoover was 40 years old with a husband and three kids when she landed her dream job: the anchor of “Access Hollywood” and co-host of “Access Daily with Mario & Kit.”
Ever since then, this has been home to Hoover and her family.
“I grew up in Atlanta and I moved here 13 years ago,” said Hoover, who lives in La Cañada Flintridge.
“When we arrived, we drove straight to the Rose Bowl. I immediately felt like I was home. I thought, ‘This is going to be OK. We can do this.’ We didn’t know if were excited to move or not. I took this leap of faith. It’s so funny to look back on. We’re Californians now.”
Keeping it fresh
Hoover earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, after earning an athletic scholarship for track and cross country.
“My whole roots were based in the south,” she said. “I ended up in New York with my husband, and then Connecticut and then here. With journalism, I never wanted to be on TV or to be famous or anything. It was never my goal. I wanted to do something creative. When I fell into this career path, it seemed to suit me, especially live TV.”
Her career has been robust. She made her TV debut in July 1995 on MTV’s “Road Rules,” that led to an entertainment correspondent position for the syndicated magazine show American Journal.
In 1999, she joined Fox News as a correspondent for Fox Broadcasting Company’s news magazine “Fox Files” and served as a correspondent for “The Pulse” and “Celebrity Spotlight,” and also co-hosted the latter. She also hosted “Fox Rules with Kit Hoover.”
Four years later, she joined ESPN as co-host of ESPN2’s live morning show, “Cold Pizza,” covering events like 2004 Summer Olympics, the 2004 and 2005 Super Bowls, the 2004 NBA Finals, and the 2003 and 2004 World Series.
In January 2004, she became a feature and field reporter for the tennis events such as the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open. She served in this role until July 2006, focusing on topics off the tennis court, interviewing the winner and giving the breaking news while the tennis match.
In March 2005, Hoover and her Cold Pizza co-host, Thea Andrews, were replaced by Dana Jacobson. From 2004 to 2006, she served as a judge on ESPN’s “Dream Job.”
Hoover left ESPN in September 2006.
Her resume also includes stints with the TV Guide Channel, Six Flags TV, TLC’s “Real Simple, Real Life,” and “Shaq Vs.” She served as the co-host of the show alongside Mike Goldberg, as well as the sideline reporter.
Since Sept. 13, 2010, she has co-hosted Access Daily with various co-hosts, and in 2019 became host of the flagship program Access Hollywood.
“I’m just so grateful,” she said. “Recently, I was with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. I covered the Oscars. It all blends in. When people are giving and gracious, that makes it really fun.
“Lately, on ‘Access Daily,’ I’ve been interviewing people doing extraordinary things with the human spirit. These are noncelebrities and those interviews have interested me a lot more lately.”
At age 52, she is just taking it one day at a time.
“I do feel like I haven’t even hit my stride,” she said. “I’m loving ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Access Daily.’ We’re in a great groove over there. We’re leading with gratitude and an open mind.”
Sticking around
Hoover is well known for her optimistic disposition. When she was eight months pregnant with her third child, her house burned down, she was let go from her job, my parents filed for divorce and her cousin died by suicide.
In 2021, while Kit, her husband, and her son were at home, there was a home invasion where the individual robbed them and drove off in their car.
Hoover enjoys living in the area, however, and remains upbeat about it. She enjoys running the Rose Bowl Loop Trail and taking in the flea market.
“La Cañada Flintridge has been a great place to raise our kids,” she said. “It’s a throwback town. The kids can walk around. We always do our big family dinner at Taylor’s Steak House. We go to the Golden Donut, and all the little businesses that we love. We love the concerts on Sunday nights. They’re spectacular. We just love the Arroyo and Pasadena. We hit a home run.”