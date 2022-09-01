Imagine performing in a show where you won’t know if you are the lead actor until after the curtain rises. It is exactly the situation you’d find yourself in if you were one of five actors performing in “Everybody” at Antaeus Theatre Company.
Jennifer Chang is directing the LA premiere of Branden Jacob-Jenkins’ critically acclaimed play. It will run from Friday, Sept. 16, to Monday, Oct. 17, with previews from Sunday, Sept. 11, to Thursday, Sept. 15.
Based on 15th century morality plays, the story follows the journey of Everybody as they search for Somebody to join them on their appointment with Death (Anne Gee Byrd), while God (Cherish Monique Duke), Time (Dawn Didawick) and Love (Alberto Isaac) look on.
Each night, there will be an onstage, in-play lottery assigning the parts of Everybody and the Somebodies, a device the playwright built in to emphasize the randomness of life and death.
“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ sense of humor and his point of view about the world makes his plays feel like they’re working on multiple levels,” Chang said. “It is an adaptation, so he’s taking this old material, playing homage to it and then speaking to a modern-day audience where the similarities and the differences are what we’re grappling with as human beings.”
Chang is a founding member and co-artistic director of Chalk Repertory Theatre and recently directed “On Gold Mountain” for the Los Angeles Opera. She was slotted to direct at Antaeus for the first time when the pandemic hit and the show she was working on was canceled. Now she is back with the organization directing a different work, one that she is thrilled to be doing as she has long been a fan of Jacob-Jenkins’ work. This play was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize.
Chang describes the humor of “Everybody” as being elevated and clever. The cast, she said, is committed to making sure that they are illuminating the playwright’s words and bringing in fun, specificity and spectacle.
She appreciates the way Jacobs-Jenkins draws upon the past, connecting to theatrical history and development.
“I look at theater as being a longitudinal art,” Chang explained. “There’s so much that is passed on. Theater and the craftsmanship of it gets handed down and you learn from previous storytellers.”
She finds the challenge of the lottery to be exciting. With five actors — Lisa Sanaye Dring, Nicole Erb, Harry Groener, Antonio Jaramillo and Gerard Joseph — having their parts assigned each night during the show by lottery, there are 120 different possible combinations of how the story can play out. Each night one of those actors will be Everybody and the others will take on multiple roles such as Friendship, Strength, Kinship, Cousin, Beauty and Stuff.
Part of the puzzle of the piece is figuring out how to rehearse. They created tracks of parts that each of the five actors have to learn. In the first couple days of staging the show, they roughly sketched out all the different ways the play could be blocked. They identified places where there felt like there were rhythmic pauses so they could rehearse smaller sections of the show.
“We would rotate through and go back and do the same chunk, working through it with people in different parts,” Chang said. “Once I got through that, we’d move forward to where there was another logical pause.”
She soon discovered that there was a different alchemy for the play as different people stepped into different roles. Even a person’s height could affect how each scene was blocked and how people needed to stand in relation to each other. The stage picture would change depending on who was performing what role. She wrestled with the balance of how much freedom she could let each actor retain.
“Where is their freedom in the different iteration of the part assignments?” Chang asked herself during rehearsals. “There are certain truths that we need to embrace about the blocking, and there are a lot of places where the actors must stand in a particular configuration. But they have room to move.”
However, it isn’t just the stage picture that changes as different people take on different roles. Chang said the humor and rhythm of the scene totally changes with different actors. They’ve worked together on where certain things must be the same and where there is room for the feel of the scene to alter with each actor.
“It really does change because there’s 120 different permutations of casting,” Chang said.
Antaeus’ production of “Everybody” is being set in Glendale, the theater company’s home. Scenic designer Nicholas Ponting has created a set that is literally the street on which the theater exists.
“As part of the fun, to make it clear that this play really is about everybody — about all of us — we’re setting it in Glendale,” Chang explained. “We hope that as audiences enter the theater, they’ll be reminded of the street they just left behind.”
Chang said that she is a big believer in localizing her politics, which is one reason she wanted to have the play set in Glendale. It’s a way for Antaeus to explore who and what the community is. Throughout the play, there will be touches of Glendale woven through for audiences to find.
“Everybody” is a play, Chang said, that has some big ideas about life and death and how we go about living our lives.
“I’m hoping to really celebrate in the play all the twists and turns that life can take that can be silly, funny, beautiful, frightening, ugly and vulnerable. All of those colors can shine through in this play. It’s a very quirky play, not the usual journey.”
“Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
WHO: Antaeus Theatre Company
WHERE: Kiki and David Gindler Performing Arts Center,
110 East Broadway, Glendale
WHEN: Fridays through Mondays from Friday, Sept. 16, to Monday, Oct. 17
TICKETS: $40
INFO: 818-506-1983 or antaeus.org