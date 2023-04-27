When Ensemble Sangineto, Italy’s most popular folk music group, takes the stage on Wednesday, May 3, at Pacific Harps, expect to be surprised — and delighted.
Surprised by what, Italian folk music? Isn’t that full of mandolins and accordions and people dancing the tarantella?
No, signore e signori, not when Ensemble Sangineto is making la musica. This trio from Northern Italy blends folk influences from throughout Europe — including Irish, Breton and French traditions — with classical music, early music, Celtic music, Gregorian Chant, musical theater, and modern pop and jazz influences.
The result is a highly unique sound that has captivated audiences throughout Europe. In fact, “it’s difficult to give a single meaning to the genre of the music we play,” said a smiling Adriano Sangineto, who co-founded Ensemble Sangineto with his twin sister, Caterina.
For this, the trio’s first U.S. concert tour, Ensemble Sangineto will present a “brand-new repertoire,” said Adriano, based on Italian folk songs but with the ensemble’s unique interpretation, as well as some of the ensemble’s original compositions. It will include selections from their newest collection, “Le Grand Tour Vol. 1,” conceived as a tribute to Italian traditional music with fresh interpretations of folk tunes from each of Italy’s 20 regions.
“We have prepared a musical journey throughout Italy, region by region, with stories, dialects and melodies taken from the different cultures and mores,” he said. “It shows how beautiful and powerful folk songs can be in communicating the people’s condition, their dialect and their way of living.”
Ensemble Sangineto takes these Italian folk melodies, “sometimes very simple melodies,” and incorporates its members’ extensive musical background to achieve arrangements filled with melodic contrapunto and delightful harmonies that are “far away from the most common,” Adriano said. “Our hope is to give beauty and surprise to the audience, in order to discover that Italy is not just made of tarantellas, mandolins and pizza, but that there are diverse traditions and tunes in our country, from north to south, which can have the same meaningful power.”
That the Sangineto siblings are making beautiful music should surprise no one, given that their father, Michele, was a noted harp maker in Monza, a city just north of Milan.
“We started breathing music since we were born,” Adriano said, noting that he and Caterina were used to artists and musicians coming to their home “to play and try harps, repair their instruments, and just have a chat with our father.”
Adriano and Caterina also had the opportunity to play instruments built by their father and others he had collected or bought elsewhere. They attended music academies in Monza and neighboring Villasanta, then went to the Conservatoire of Milan to learn clarinet (him) and flute (her). Both also played harp and bowed a psaltery (a harp-like instrument that probably originated in the Middle East) in a band formed by their parents, which became the first incarnation of Ensemble Sangineto.
The fact that their musical life was “our personal choice,” and the fact that Adriano and Caterina are twins, said Adriano, is part of what contributes to the “natural way” in which they approach music.
“Playing with my twin sister seems very easy because we have been sharing the same language — music, experiences, speech — since we were born, and it means that we don’t need to say 90% of what needs to be said because it is already there,” he explained. “I think you can feel our symbiosis when we sing or when we act on the stage. This is the pure result of our life spent together.”
Currently, Ensemble Sangineto consists of Adriano on lever harp, stomp box and vocals; Caterina on bowed psaltery, flutes, percussion and vocals; and Jacopo Ventura on acoustic guitars, bouzouki and vocals.
“Our aim is giving our personal contribution to the spreading of the Italian ‘taste’ all over the world, especially to those countries which are hungry for culture,” Adriano said.
Their passion for sharing culture through music is at the core of Ensemble Sangiento’s mission and its success.
“I think that music is the only ‘thing’ in between art, language and feeling,” Adriano said. “You can create beauty with harmony, melody and arrangement; you can say anything and share this language with somebody who lives on the other side of the world; you can impact somebody’s feelings, including your own.
“When you create a tune or a song, you prepare yourself to be the center of a universe full of feelings, words and beauty. That magic force will be shared by the listeners and by any other person who wants to live and discover your soul. That’s pure magic, isn’t it?”
Ensemble Sangineto
WHEN: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3
WHERE: Pacific Harps, 922 N. Craig Avenue, Pasadena
COST: $25
INFO: shorturl.at/czFM8 or @pacificharps