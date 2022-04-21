Pasadena is home to four young vocalists who are ready to take the music world by storm.
They were honored by The Music Center in its 34th Spotlight Competition. It recognizes the top high school performers throughout Southern California with 100 semifinalists going into the final round.
Students Tiffany Hsu, Lily Keating, Ryan Liddy and Caroline Patterson made it to the semifinal rounds in the categories of nonclassical voice and classical voice. They all participated in a master class with top artists in their category and are now competing for scholarships in the finalist rounds.
Tiffany Hsu
Hsu was 6 years old when she discovered her future occupation.
Her family took a trip to Beijing and saw a Chinese opera.
“I was seeing the face masks that they traditionally use for these shows,” Hsu said. “The whole time I was really amused and amazed by how beautiful the art was. Everyone else was bored except for me.”
Two years later, she found a teacher in Los Angeles to introduce her to Chinese opera, and at age 10, she added classical opera to her repertoire.
A 14-year-old student at Mayfield Senior School of the Holy Child Jesus, the ninth grader studies at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music under Marine Ter-Kazaryan. She’s sung at Carnegie Hall, won three platinum awards in the 2020 American Protégé competition, and took gold for the 2021 World Championships of Performing Arts.
While she’s competed nationally, she has high praise for the Spotlight Competition and the opportunities and development it has offered.
“It’s a process of learning, not really competing,” Hsu said. “I’ve been at the Music Center for many shows, and I thought that Spotlight would be very professional. It really is — especially the master class. That really opened my eyes.”
Her master class had 12 semifinalists, and she said the teacher gave them fun warmups and encouraged them to learn from each other, instead of seeing them as competition.
“We should be kind to everyone and listen to different voices and feel their emotions,” Hsu said. “We should include diversity in what we do and in our pieces that we chose. I was much more informed about how I could improve and felt very motivated.”
Lily Keating
A senior at Pasadena’s Polytechnic School, Keating has performed multiple times with the LA Opera as a member of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus.
Also a student of Ter-Kazaryan, she performed in Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass,” conducted by Gustavo Dudamel; “Hansel and Gretel” with the LA Opera; and “Happier than Ever: Goldwing” with Billie Eilish, Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic.
She grew up singing classical music and is focusing on learning arias and doing solo performances.
“I really like diving into the pieces and imagining situations that are similar to what the song is trying to convey,” Keating said. “If there is a sad song, I think of a sad memory or experience I’ve had and try to make the piece as personal as possible. I find joy in being able to connect with the actual composer of the piece 100 years after they’ve written it.”
Keating, 18, is a semifinalist in the classical voice category. Her interest in the Spotlight program was sparked who won for harp during her freshman year. She hadn’t competed previously, but when COVID-19 came along, she thought Spotlight would allow her to show off her artistic talents.
She auditioned last year and didn’t make it, but she said everyone was so nice, comforting and encouraging that she tried again.
“Being able to have this experience in this music competition world is very exciting,” Keating said. “It’s just an amazing experience to have.”
She is still deciding what she is going to do as a career, but she knows that she wants music to be in her life.
She knows many of her peers have competed before, but she still decided to enter.
“Don’t be scared to put yourself out there, even if you don’t have much experience,” Keating said. “It doesn’t hurt to try and start.”
Ryan Liddy
Liddy started playing jazz piano when he was 4, and he’s been making music since then.
He performed in the elementary school choir, as well as musicals at Loyola High School of Los Angeles and at Theater 360 in Pasadena.
An LA Children’s Choir member, he has spent seven years performing in such works as the LA Opera’s productions of “Carmen” and “Tosca,” and with the LA Philharmonic in “Carmina Burana,” “Missa Solemnis” and “A Trip to the Moon.”
Also a student of Ter-Kazaryan, he is competing as a baritone in the classical music category. He credits Ter-Kazaryan with exposing him to classical voice and opera.
He was surprised when he found out he knows six semifinalists. His best friend since kindergarten went to a different high school, and they haven’t seen much of each other but both were in the same master class. Others he recognized from the LA Children’s Choir or as fellow students of Ter-Kazaryan.
Now a junior, he’s enjoyed performing in musicals. He’s currently cast as the lion in his high school’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.” He was also the crab in the pre-Broadway production of “Moana Jr.” Years ago, he was the younger brother in “Bye Bye Birdie,” and he would love to someday play Conrad Birdie.
He also loves the challenge that comes from singing opera.
“Opera is just different from any other type of music,” Liddy said.
“The amount of endurance and work and thinking that it takes is not comparable to any other type of singing or instrument playing. You’re constantly thinking about not just proper pronunciation of lyrics and being artistic with the music but your technique and support and resonance. There are a lot of things going on at once. That is what I like about it. It becomes muscle memory, and you can hone those specific skills.”
He said he had a great time in the master class, which was led by the mezzo-soprano Suzzana Guzmán, an opera singer well known for her role as Carmen.
“It was really amazing,” Liddy said. “It helped my technique a lot. It helped with how to present yourself in an audition, how to speak to the judges, how to take the right amount of time and introduce yourself correctly. It was also nice to meet the other semifinalists and just have so much talent in that one room was pretty amazing.”
Caroline Patterson
Patterson’s theatrical role model is her older brother, who alerted her about opportunities.
“I kind of grew up around it,” Patterson said. “My brother did a lot of musical theater and went to college for it as well. I can’t remember a time I wasn’t seeing shows he was in or with my family. It seemed natural when I was 7 or 8 to start doing children’s theater in Pasadena.”
Now a 17-year-old senior at Polytechnic High School in Pasadena, she is planning to major in music at the University of Michigan next fall.
This is her fourth time competing in the Spotlight program, and she is a finalist in nonclassical voice. Music has been a priority early on.
“From the second I started doing it, it was my highest priority,” Patterson said. “I kind of realized that was where I fit the best and it was the community I found in theater that I hadn’t really found in other places.”
Her audition pieces for Spotlight were Stephen Sondheim’s “Move On” from “Sunday in the Park with George” and “I Found a New Baby” from “Bullets Over Broadway.”
Her brother was also a semifinalist in the program years ago, and she remembers when she was 8 or 9 observing the master class and watching him perform.
“All the semifinalists seemed so individually passionate,” Patterson said. “Everyone was so eager to improve and so supportive, which when you hear the word competition isn’t necessarily something that comes to mind. It’s just such a healthy environment.”
One of Patterson’s favorite parts as been the titular role in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” something she said she likes because of the jazzy classical musical theater style. She’s also performed such roles as Judy in “Ruthless,” Winnifred in “Once Upon a Mattress,” Dolores in “Working: The Musical,” Chava in “Fiddler on the Roof,” and Pamela in “Head Over Heels.”
She performed the role of Chaperone while she was at Michigan’s Interlochen music camp. The camp and her voice teacher were inspiring.
Patterson had reservations about the master class because she knew Zoom can be a tough when singing, but the teacher made everyone feel comfortable.
“I had an unexpected emotional reaction to the whole situation,” Patterson said. “He gave me a note to be more specific about who I was talking to. He gave me a scenario that really resonated with me — I had a good cry.”
Next steps
The Spotlight program is committed to providing not just money for the winners but a supportive environment.
“Despite the limitations we all faced during the pandemic, The Music Center’s Spotlight persevered,” said Jeri Gaile, the Fredric Roberts director of the Spotlight program.
“We were fortunate to be able to continue the program as a completely free competition and the results are simply spectacular, with so many young people from all across the Southland applying and inspiring us with their enthusiasm, talent and passion for the arts. While Spotlight is very much a competition, we also focus on developing each student’s artistic skills and nurturing their growth.
“Our goal is to support each applicant in every way possible, be that providing detailed notes from a judge on how to better their performance or showing them alternative careers in the arts beyond the stage.”
In each master class, leading artists in the field provide feedback to students on their performances. Semifinalists then audition again before a new panel of judges, who select the top two finalists in each category for a total of 14 grand prize finalists. There will also be an honorable mention in each category.
The finalists will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Music Center. Semifinalists each receive $300, and finalists receive $5,000 scholarships, with honorable mention winners earning $1,000.
