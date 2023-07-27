In conjunction with the South Pasadena Summer Arts Crawl, SPARC Gallery has welcomed mixed media and textile artist Cynthia Thiel to its South Pasadena exhibition space to unveil her new show, “Old Favorites.” Thiel called it a clean sweep of her studio, showcasing at least 28 hung pieces and 23 ceramics.
“They’re really all new works,” she explained. “There is such a variety of work and styles that I hope people will get a kick out of it, because I feel like I really do. Sometimes when I make a work, I laugh. It really makes me chuckle, and I think that it’s playful. I hope people draw that from a lot of the work.”
From a 58- by 48-inch environmental painting titled “2053” to a pastel piece of three women inspired by her son’s recent visit to a three-partner wedding, “Old Favorites” was formed as a representation of Thiel’s identity as an artist. It’s a path she’s walked since childhood.
“I feel like I’ve been an artist starting at 6 years old,” Thiel said. “I’ve just always had the need to make art and had that emphasis through high school and then going to UCI (University of California, Irvine), I was an art studio major. It was a very exciting time with a lot of famous artists who were teaching there. Some of them were good teachers and some weren’t, but you were rubbing shoulders with renowned names (like Vija Celmins and Laddie John Dill).”
Thiel became teacher, educating students in the arts at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, originally known as the La Cañada Youth House, The Gooden School, St. Mark’s School and the Anoakia School. She’s named her mother, Peggy Kelley, as one of her strongest role models as an artist, teacher and person.
“She passed away a couple years ago, and just getting older, I’m appreciating what an artistic presence she had in my life,” Thiel said. “We ran a vintage clothing store together where I made ruffled t-shirts and dresses out of ’50s tablecloths. That that was very ingenious of her. It was in the early ’80s when you really had to educate people on how beautiful vintage clothes were. It was called Palm Trees, and it was near PCC.”
For her show “Old Favorites,” Thiel wanted to pay tribute to a multitude of memories and artistic styles. One of her favorite works is a stitched piece of the late Virginia Holt. She was a 101-year-old artist and friend of Thiel, who made the stitching using fabrics passed on by Holt’s daughter. The piece is called “Virginia.”
“Her daughter gave me a lot of her just fabric that was hanging around and arches paper and different sewing things that her mom had,” Thiel said. “It’s hand stitched little pieces of silk and cotton, and it makes me think of her. … I did incorporate it with a sort of a steady painting that I was doing, and I thought they looked really good together.
“(Holt) was an artist, and she got some notoriety. I just admire her life, the way she was very artistic. She was bold, and she had such a long life. … I used to just sit in her lovely living room with her and have tea.”
Thiel said that she has enjoyed observing different types of people and animals and honoring their diversity and their spirits through her work. When thinking about the new exhibition being shown to the public, she said she feels a nervous excitement.
“I have butterflies,” Thiel described. “But when I left after we hung the show, I went, ‘This looks really good.’ So now I’m just focused on welcoming people.”
“Old Favorites” by Cynthia Thiel
WHEN: Various times through Saturday, Sept. 2.
WHERE: SPARC Gallery, South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce,
1121 Mission Street, South Pasadena
COST: Free admission
INFO: sopasartscouncil.org