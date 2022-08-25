A language is not just a means of communicating with others but is also closely tied to the culture in which it exists.
Julia Cho’s 2009 play “The Language Archive” looks at the importance of language through characters on their own personal journeys to find fulfillment and happiness.
Pasadena-based Sandra Cruze Productions is staging the play through Monday, Sept. 19, at McCadden Place Theatre.
Ann Noble — an award-winning, nationally known playwright, actress, director and acting coach — is directing the play.
She recently won a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for featured performance for her work in “Poor Clare.”
“The Language Archive” is being co-produced by Sandra Cruze, Kevin Michael Moran and Elisa Jacobs Nixon.
Matt Richter has handled sound design and wrote original music for the show, and Hayden Kirschbaum has worked on lighting design.
Although the show is being produced in LA, it is made up of actors from Pasadena, Altadena and South Pasadena.
Cho is best known for co-writing the animated film “Turning Red.”
Her 2009 play follows George, an expert in dead and dying languages who cannot express his feelings and save his marriage. The women in his life, his wife, Mary, and assistant Emma, are both trying to find their freedom and voices.
The cast features Moran as George, Nixon as Mary and Tiffany Bromley as Emma.
In the show, George is tasked with helping Alta and Resten, the last two speakers of a dying language, to record and archive the fictional language Elloway.
Cruze plays Alta along with a German instructor who teaches the language Esperanto and a train conductor.
William Warren, the actor portraying Resten, will also be playing multiple roles in the show.
Cruze said the play showcases the complexity of individuals. George, for example, is a skilled linguist but has trouble communicating with his wife.
In the show, Alta, Reston and the German instructor help others to learn how to better communicate.
“They are all about showing these younger people how do you find your own path, how do you find your own language and your own truth,” Cruze said.
One of the biggest challenges for Cruze with her characters has been speaking in other languages.
“It’s been really interesting because one, I have to speak a brand-new language. It’s a beautiful language. But also, it’s heavy to think about languages that die out, what that means for cultures,” Cruze said.
“It was challenging to learn because it’s so different. And then several of us have also had to learn Esperanto. And then I have a German accent for another role. As an actor, it’s been fun. We really get to play, be all of these different characters and get inside the way they walk, the way they think and the way they talk.”
Cruze said the play struck her because of how it relates to today’s political, cultural and social divide.
“This play has this arc where you can start off that way, where you are just angry, numb and cold, and you finally get to the point where you have a breaking point. You just go, ‘This isn’t working. I would rather feel something than to just be angry or win,’” Cruze said.
Cruze said that through theater, she and the other actors can delve into the power of language in human relationships.
“I really think that art speaks to our humanity. I think this play really represents that, and I’m really proud to be a part of something I feel is beautiful and communicates something to an audience that will be moved,” Cruze said.
Although the show does portray romantic relationships and feelings, it doesn’t have a conventional love story. Cruze said the show focuses more on the ways that female characters, especially Mary and Emma, are empowered.
While Emma has strong feelings for George, she ultimately discovers that her true passion is archiving, researching and learning languages.
“It isn’t the girl lives happily ever after with the guy. It’s really the women find their own path, and it doesn’t always come from a man,” Cruze said.
Alta and Resten also have a complex relationship in the story. While they have a purpose in sharing their language, they are also dealing with personal issues in their own relationship.
“We are coming from a culture that we know is dying, and we want to preserve this language. But in the course of the journey, Alta, the wife, is really angry because she feels that her husband always puts himself first. So, she really challenges him around that, and they bicker a lot in the beginning. He insults her cooking… Her cooking was a representation of their culture, and it’s a matriarchal society with women. That was their power, and you feed people and nourish people. He attacks her around that,” Cruze said.
“What’s really funny is they go there and fight in English. George is like, “Wait a minute. I thought you came here to speak Elloway.” They won’t speak it because English is the language of anger. As long as they are angry, they can’t speak with own language. The play has a tremendous amount of humor. It’s a dramaty. There’s a lot of levity, and our characters are the comic relief and also the wisdom.”
Cruze said that shows like “The Language Archive” are why she does theater. For her, there is nothing more fulfilling than to really get a chance to delve into characters on profound level.
“When you do a play, the actors are vulnerable. If the playwright is giving you words that are really beautiful, and you are able to portray that, it’s deep. You feel all the emotions. You feel embarrassment. You feel joy. You feel elated. You feel sorrow. It’s amazing to have that kind of trust with each other and to share that with the audience. It’s almost like we are teaching each other to be human,” Cruze said.
“The Language Archive”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays, 4 p.m. Sundays,
through Monday, Sept. 19
WHERE: McCadden Place Theatre, 1157 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood
COST: $25; Audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of showtime and wear masks inside the theater.
INFO: eventbrite.com
