The Pasadena Chorale is hosting new singer auditions for the 2022-2023 season.
The Pasadena Chorale is an auditioned community chorus dedicated to excellent choral singing and to providing free performances and educational programming to the community. The deadline for new singer applications is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Pasadena Chorale has a two-part audition process. The first part, open to all, is an online submission. The second part, by invitation, is a live quartet audition after attending a chorale rehearsal. This process has been created to encourage excellent singers who may not be comfortable singing alone at an audition, or may not have access to rehearsal accompanists, to participate in the audition process.
“This is an exciting time to be in a choir,” said Jeffrey Bernstein, the chorale’s founding artistic and executive director.
“This season we’re continuing our post-COVID revival with four concerts to move audiences with the beauty of unified choral singing. Performing in great acoustic spaces we’ll be singing gems of the repertoire by Josquin, Vaughan Williams and Brahms and exploring new music by diverse and young composers.”
The chorale welcomes singers of all backgrounds and actively seeks to assemble a group of excellent singers that reflects our greater community — diverse in race, ethnicity, gender identity, belief, sexual orientation, age, and physical ability. Singers with low voices are particularly encouraged to audition.
At this time, Pasadena Chorale is requiring all personnel to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Singers who audition will be asked to upload proof of full vaccination before attending any rehearsals.
More details on the Chorale’s audition process can be found at PasadenaChorale.org/Join.
