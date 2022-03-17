Yoichi Utebi moved to Pasadena just a year before COVID-19 closed borders. His mission was to promote the films made by Happy Science, but with films and its festivals closing, those plans were put on hold.
During a Zoom interview, the 52-year-old Utebi seems very happy despite the troubles of the last couple of years. This month, a new film, “The Cherry Bushido,” will screen at the Laemmle Playhouse 7 on Friday, March 25. Moviegoers’ desire to see “The Cherry Bushido” may depend on their curiosity about Happy Science.
Happy Science, formerly known as The Institute for Research in Human Happiness, is a religious and spiritual movement founded by Ryuho Okawa.
Utebi came to Happy Science while he was in Japan after having lived through several culture shocks. Born in Kobe, he remembers climbing on tanks in Lebanon. His father worked for a trading company and had been sent to Lebanon, where Utebi was until second grade.
“The Japanese government told us, ‘All Japanese people, get on a plane tomorrow morning,’” he said.
He witnessed the fighting and said, “That changed something in me. I never like to fight with anyone. I am a peaceful person because as a very young child I experienced war.”
Returning to Japan for a stint, his father then was assigned to work in New York, where Utebi attended high school. Utebi struggled to communicate as he settled in a small town without a Japanese school and other Japanese kids and courses. He joined a hard rock band called Remington and grew his hair to his waist. After a few years, he cut his hair and returned to Japan. He taught English for a while and then moved to Tokyo, eventually getting a job in IT. It was in Tokyo that he discovered Happy Science.
With that, he began working with the organization, even accompanying founder Okawa on an international tour, visiting Africa and Europe. Okawa founded Happy Science, which is headquartered in Tokyo, with branches in Africa, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South America and North America. The Los Angeles Temple is based in Pasadena.
Utebi was in Hawaii and Okinawa before returning to Tokyo and then coming to Pasadena with his second wife, Takako. The move to Los Angeles was to help promote Happy Science films, hoping that proximity to Hollywood would help Utebi make better connections and ease distribution.
A Japanese title that translates to “Patriotic Girl Red Bushido,” “The Cherry Bushido” is presented dubbed into English. “Bushido” is the code of honor for the Japanese samurai. In Japanese literature, the word “patriotism” may spark memories of Yukio Mishima’s short story.
The film follows a female college student, Shizuka (Fumika Shimizu), who becomes involved with the Japan Salvation Conference. The group’s mission is to save Japan from the Great Demon of Hades by fighting with its astral bodies in another dimension.
According to Utebi, when the film was released in Japan, it was No. 2 at the box office. The original story is credited to Okawa and the screenplay to his daughter, Sayaka.
On April 16, 2020, the New York Times published an article, “Inside the Fringe Japanese Religion that Claims It Can Cure COVID-19.” It claimed the disease could be cured not with science but with prayers. Okawa also founded a political party, the Happiness Realization Party, which is characterized as radical conservative. Okawa is the party’s president.
