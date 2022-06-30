While Go Betty Go guitarist Betty Cisneros puts her all into her battle with cancer, the rock community is rallying behind her with a special benefit concert.
Cisneros’ bandmates and musicians from across the country are leading an all-ages Benefit Show for Betty at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at The Paramount in Los Angeles.
The guitarist was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
“It’s bittersweet,” Go Betty Go drummer Aixa Vilar said.
“Obviously, we would have liked to do a regular show. But we are, including Betty herself, extremely appreciative of everybody coming together and just basically donating their time and the venue.”
Besides the show, a GoFundMe has been set up. Of its $50,000 goal, the site has collected $42,830. Visit bit.ly/GoFundMeBetty.
The selfless community behind Cisneros has lifted her spirits during her healing process. Vilar said the guitarist would be completely healed if “true love and support” could cure cancer.
The concert will feature former Go Betty Go singer Emily Valentine as a special guest, in addition to Two Tens guitarist Adam Bones filling in for Cisneros on guitar. Other special guests in the lineup include the Dollyrots, Johnny Madcap and the Distractions, Linh Le and Jennie Cotterill from Bad Cop / Bad Cop, and MC/hosts HazyChaos.
The punk rock quartet’s live set will feature the group’s most popular songs and some covers — specifically a Ramones tune, per Cisneros’ request. Le and Cotterill will perform an acoustic set.
“To say Betty’s part of our band family would be a huge understatement; we came up in the same scene in LA beginning almost 20 years ago,” the Dollyrots said in a statement.
“She’s ‘Tia Betty’ to our kids and also one of the most badass guitarists and songwriters out there. We’re here to support her in any way we can, knowing she’s one of the strongest women we know and will show cancer who’s boss.”
Go Betty Go is Cisneros; Vilar; bassist Michelle Rangel; and Vilar’s sister, vocalist Nicolette.
The musicians went to grade school together in Glendale; however, Vilar said it wasn’t until the end of high school that they were introduced by a mutual friend. They were jamming together shortly thereafter and made their debut in 2000.
With two Warped tours, regular cross-country tours, and an appearance at South by Southwest, the punk rock band swiftly went from playing local shows to performing for a national audience. Upon their rise, they were signed by indie label SideOneDummy, under which they released their debut album, “Worst Enemy,” in 2004.
Since then, Go Betty Go has been doing what they do best: rocking out for their fans across the globe.
When Cisneros received her cancer diagnosis, the group was in the recording studio working on new music. Vilar said their plans were subsequently “yanked from underneath,” but they didn’t think twice about putting their music on pause while the guitarist focused on her health.
Cisneros has had several rounds of chemotherapy and is expecting surgery. Despite these challenges, the band has faith that she will emerge victorious.
“We’re just doing what we got to do to help Betty heal and get her on that right set of mind,” Vilar said.
“All of us have an extremely optimistic outlook and just hope for the best and just do what we can do to make sure that she’s in a place where she can fight this and recover.
“It sucks that she has to go through this. But at least she knows that she has a full team of friends, family and fans that have just been there for her through this really difficult, challenging time. So the show is going to be great.”
Benefit Show for Betty
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3
WHERE: The Paramount,
2708 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $20
INFO: eventbrite.com; the concert will be available via livestream
on the group’s Instagram and Facebook
