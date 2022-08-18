The Party of the Century celebrated the 100th birthday of America’s Stadium with more than 1,000 guests. The event featured celebrities, a red carpet, fireworks, a flyover, music from Matt Mauser and the Pete Jacobs Band, a one-of-a-kind experiential auction, plated dinner, and dancing to a 1920s theme. Pasadena Weekly photographer Chris Mortenson captured the festivities.
