Pick up a tub of chalk and head to Glendale to fill your soul with the sounds of three women crooning classic and contemporary blues on Sunday, July 30.
Ladies Sing the Blues is providing the entertainment on the second day of the Chalk-a-Doodle Festival at the Glendale Marketplace. They close the festival, following The Jumpin Joz Band.
Linda Cooper founded the group last year with help from her husband, guitarist Vince White. Since then, the women have brought their solo shows in numerous venues. This upcoming one features Pamela Threats, Sharron Moore and Devon Rowland.
Each of the three women will perform a handful of solos that showcase their style and then they will come together in a grand finale. One song they will sing together, partly in a tribute to the name of the festival, is Koko Taylor’s “Wang Dang Doodle.”
Two of the women shared what to expect in the upcoming performance.
Moore is a Pasadena native with a career that has included performing with or opening for such artists as Tom Petty, The Counting Crows, The Temptations, Jefferson Starship and Roy Gaines. She describes her style as a “fusion of smooth jazz, soul and gospel laced with the gritty sounds of bayou blues and rock ‘n’ roll.”
She’d often performed with White, and Cooper invited her to join the group when she was assembling it. Moore appreciates the flexibility in choosing which cover songs she will perform.
“When I perform with my band, the cover songs are not just randomly thrown onto my set list,” Moore said.
“I really look at them. They have to have a meaning and a vibe and a feel that represents who I am. What I do is I take those songs and restructure them the way I would perform them — not how Billie Holiday would perform them, but how Sharron Moore would perform them.”
Much of that is intuitive, tapping into her musical history and her style. The song has to resonate with her. It has to come across as sultry or passionate.
“When people hear me perform, they better hold on,” Moore said.
“Hold on, because you can expect to go on a very soulful, magical carpet ride with a lot of twists and turns, a lot of smoothness. There will be some ups and downs and you should expect to come in and move, to stomp your feet and fingers.”
Moore counts Tina Turner and James Cleveland as two of her biggest musical influences. Like Tina Turner, she is a tall, leggy woman who likes to wear short dresses. More importantly, she said, she is very passionate and raw, her music tapping into the blues/rock vibe.
Moore’s exposure to Cleveland came through her mother, who was a gospel singer.
“James Cleveland told a story in all his gospel songs,” Moore said. “He’s preaching and the choir comes in. I feel like I’m preaching when I tell a story with my music. I feel like there’s a choir behind me.”
Moore loves playing to a hometown crowd and considers the chalk festival as a great event.
“It is a wonderful family event for everyone to come out,” Moore said. “Young, old, babies, amazing artists with a lot of creativity and self-expression — it’s just absolutely magical with some of the pieces that come to life with just sidewalk chalk.”
Threats has been the lead singer for Idle Hand Band and the Bobby Alto Band. She met Cooper through White.
“The moment I met her, we just clicked,” Threats said. “She was just a great, warm spirit and I loved her immediately. We were just always each other’s fan. When she had this brainchild of creating Ladies Sing the Blues, she was like I was definitely one of the first people she thought of to come on board.”
A death in the family kept Threats from participating in the kickoff, but she subsequently joined. She praises the idea and execution of the group in part because blues has always been a male-dominated genre.
“For her to just focus strictly on the ladies and allow us to come together and have our moment to really shine is something I just love,” Threats said.
Blues has been a part of her life for as long as Threats can remember. Her father played blues guitar and her grandfather was deep into the blues. However, females, she said, capture the genre.
“It’s something that speaks so deeply from the soul and it’s oftentimes so much pain,” Threats said. “It can go across genders, but the female voice is definitely necessary in this space. Women have always been that much more proficient at expressing themselves emotionally and being emotionally intellectual.”
Threats wants her audience at the festival to have fun and to enjoy the performance as much as she does. Her goal, she said, is to make sure that everyone leaves feeling lifted.
“It’s such a spiritual connection when you’re on stage and you have this audience that is giving their energy to you and you’re releasing your energy so there’s this exchange,” Threats said. “I want to give everything of myself and have them be introduced to me as a blues artist.”
Threats said that while she has performed many genres, she always returns to the blues. She loves spreading her joy and to watch as her music gets people moving about and tapping their feet. It’s when people have had a great time with her that she feels she has achieved her goal.
Threats was the last of five children. Every Friday, they went to the record store to buy the latest vinyl, whether it was blues or the Jackson Five. Around the time her dad and grandfather started playing “grown folks’ music,” the kids went to the back of the house to play games. Meanwhile, Threats stayed there, sitting on her father’s lap.
“I was always fascinated with this music,” Threats said. “I can’t even explain to you why. Something about the guitar riffs and to hear the way they wailed when they sang.”
Her father had an amplifier set up so the kids could sing along with a microphone. Threats said she would always cry for the mic and her siblings would object, pointing out that she wasn’t going to say anything. They have a photo of her when she was 2 or 3 years old, just holding the mic and then falling asleep.
“I thought the voices were coming out of the microphone and I just wanted to have it because I would hear these voices,” Threats said.
“I was fascinated with a microphone and just loved the music. The kids would go play and I would stay there with my daddy and just sit in his lap and absorb the music. My dad told me very early on, oh, you’re a blues girl. My mom wanted me to be a dancer, but I just wanted to sing the blues.”
She wants this generation to understand the blues isn’t just for their grandparents. It’s relevant still and can cross-pollinate with other genres to bring a modern feel to it.
She invites people to come out on July 30 to enjoy three performers crooning the music, which has been inculcated into her soul.
“Everyone has their own style and their own voice and their own energy,” Threats said. “But when we come together, it’s this cohesiveness and it’s this different dynamic power for all the ladies to be on stage together. It’s going to be powerful and really fun not just for ourselves, but for those in the audience viewing, watching and experiencing it with us.”
Ladies Sing the Blues during the Chalk-a-Doodle festival
WHEN: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30
WHERE: Glendale Marketplace, 106 S. Brand Boulevard, Glendale
COST: Free admission